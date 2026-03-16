Alex Kurtzman Knows Fans Are Worried About Star Trek's Future During 'Massive Transition,' But Has A Reassuring Message
We should all take this to heart.
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Season 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is over, and with filming already finished on Season 2, and Strange New Worlds wrapping a while back, there are currently no active Trek shows in development. It's the first time in a long time that's happened, and while that may make fans uneasy, Alex Kurtzman reassured CinemaBlend they shouldn't be so worried.
While I'm excited to see Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 premiere later on the 2026 TV schedule, I had to ask Kurtzman if we could expect any new show announcements before the end of the year. The EP and head of Trek television hinted that conversations are happening, but given Paramount Skydance's planned acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, it could take some time before we see anything new move forward:
The gist here is that Paramount was a massive company with many holdings that merged with Skydance and its holdings. Now, it's taking on Warner Bros., which also recently merged with Discovery. Two studios with a lot of assets are going to take a long time to sort through, and as much as fans would love to have key decisions about their beloved franchises to be a top priority, there's a lot more to work through.Article continues below
Alex Kurtzman did have some good news, however, especially if you're someone who feared Warner Bros. involvement in Star Trek like I once did. As he continued to talk about the logistics of this massive eventual merger, he added that he and Starfleet Academy showrunner, Noga Landau, feel supported:
Essentially, the delay in any new Star Trek is in no way indicative of the success of the shows, in this case. The simple fact of the matter is it's going to take time for everything to get worked out, and when the time comes to talk Trek, we'll find out.
While that may not be the answer that Star Trek fans want, it's worth noting that we really don't need any updates on shows for the immediate future. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will air Season 4 later this year, and then presumably, the final season will air in 2027 along with Season 2 of Starfleet Academy. That gives a considerable window for Starfleet Academy creatives and actors to sit back and relax, and potentially still be able to go back into production for a 2028 release date for Season 3 should it get renewed.
Of course, there is a chance that the conglomerate comes together and tries to move the Star Trek franchise in a new direction entirely. We do know it's a priority of Paramount Skydance to get a movie back in theaters, so who knows how much attention the television side of things will get. As Alex Kurtzman said, they're being supportive, though, so we'll have to see.
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Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
Paramount+ remains the home of Star Trek, at least for the near future. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.
Hold onto that Paramount+ subscription for Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds later this year, and stick with CinemaBlend for updates on the franchise. Hopefully, as the year continues, the dust will settle, and we'll have a much better idea of what the future holds.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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