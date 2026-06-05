Reviews Just Dropped For Office Romance, And I'm Shocked JLo And Brett Goldstein's Chemistry Is Not The Best Part
"Delightfully unhinged."
Jennifer Lopez has done some great rom-coms in her career, and the fact that Brett Goldstein wrote Office Romance with her specifically in mind has had fans excited about this one for over a year. It definitely hasn’t hurt buzz for the movie that the Ted Lasso actor had a real-life crush on JLo or that there were reports of the on-set “flirt fest” between the two stars. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait any longer, because the movie hit the 2026 Netflix schedule on June 5, and I’m actually surprised at what critics are saying.
Office Romance sees Jennifer Lopez’s Jackie Cruz become involved with Brett Goldstein’s Daniel Blanchflower, who works for her. The two engage in a secret relationship that obviously doesn’t stay a secret. The couple’s chemistry is “electric” in the trailer, but CinemaBlend’s Riley Utley saw the movie and had a different take on the best part, saying:
Ema Sasic of Next Best Picture confirms as much, saying “the real fun lies in a never-ending funhouse of delightfully unhinged supporting actors.” They’re likely the ones that earned a 7/10 rating from this critic, because Sasic expresses some disappointment in the romantic plot. It’s nothing we haven’t seen before, she says, either in the rom-com genre or from either of the lead actors. The critic continues:
Guy Lodge of Variety says Jennifer Lopez glows as the romantic comedy’s leading lady in what is ultimately a flick “just peculiar enough to be memorable.” The plot plays out exactly according to the formula, Lodge says, but the movie is “aggressively stolen by Betty Gilpin.” More from his Office Romance review:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire gives it a B-, writing that Office Romance would be as formulaic as it gets if not for “its admirably deep bench of deranged supporting characters.” The Netflix movie overall lacks the charm, wit or chemistry needed to spark much interest — the critic says, even as he admits it contains a little of all three — but any movie with Betty Gilpin is worth our time. Ehrlich continues:
Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post gives it 1.5 stars out of 4, writing that amongst Office Romance’s many sins is how it wastes so many recognizable stars. However, this critic agrees that Betty Gilpin is the standout. Of Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein, Oleksinski says:
Perhaps Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein’s flirty energy is backfiring on them now that Office Romance has hit the 2026 movie release schedule, because while things definitely get steamy, nobody seems to be adding anything unexpected to the romantic comedy genre. Except Betty Gilpin. Every review that I read mentioned her as a highlight of the movie. If you want to check this movie out, Office Romance is available to stream now with a Netflix subscription.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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