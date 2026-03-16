Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's EP Was Asked About Paul Giamatti Returning, And There's Good And Bad News

All of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 is now available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription. And, a fans wait for Season 2's arrival, there are mounting questions about what's next for the series and the franchise's future in general. Fortunately, top producer Alex Kurtzman has been candid and giving the answers he can, especially when it comes to returning guest stars like Paul Giamatti, and whether he'll return to the show.

With Giamatti's Nus Braka detained by Starfleet at the end of the first season, TV Insider and others wondered if Giamatti would return in Season 2. Kurtzman didn't leave fans guessing and laid out where things currently stand on getting the Oscar-winning actor back in the fold. At this point, there's both good and bad news on that front:

No, not in Season 2. There’s nothing we want more than to bring Paul back and there’s nothing Paul wants more than to come back, so we are going to figure that out in Season 3.

Paul Giamatti is a busy guy in Hollywood, but one has to imagine the door is open for him to do a one-off or mini arc of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy in Season 3. Season 2 has already completed filming, which is why there's no chance of seeing him in the next season.

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Kurtzman already sounds as though he's planning for Season 3, which makes sense given showrunner Noga Landau has indicated the same. With her recent tease that the second season is going to end on a cliffhanger, I would imagine they (hopefully) wouldn't do that with zero indication from Paramount that the show is likely to be renewed.

Of course, nothing feels certain these days when it comes to Paramount Skydance, especially as the company irons out its acquisition of Warner Bros. As the 2026 TV schedule rolls on, it's expected that there will be updates about shakeups across multiple franchises, including Star Trek.

Ultimately, the dust is still settling on the specifics of the acquisition, and there are a lot of decisions that must be made while we wait to see if the merger is even cleared. Kurtzman indicated to CinemaBlend that we're still a ways off before the new heads even get to talking about what's ahead for Star Trek in earnest, which means it could take some time before we get a new show announcement or season renewal news.

The upside of this news is that we have one season of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy on the way, and two seasons of Strange New Worlds that have yet to air. With that lineup, it'll be a minute before we're out of Trek to watch, so there's still some time to kick back and wait for updates.

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Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Stream Season 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy right now. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+. Those who are behind still have plenty of time to catch up before Season 2's arrival (though I do wonder when we'll get the newest season of Strange New Worlds.)