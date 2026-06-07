Alaskan Bush People's Bird Brown Breaks Silence Following Matt's Death

Alaskan Bush People's Bird Brown has made her first Instagram post following the death of her brother, Matt. After other siblings posted their tributes on social media or spoke to news outlets, Bird shared a throwback to a time before they were reality TV stars.

While she didn't post along with others in the family when Matt's death by suicide first made headlines, she shared a unique tribute in the form of a throwback picture of her, their father Billy, mother Ami, and siblings Bear and Rain. She accompanied the picture with the following caption:

This picture was taken on an uninhabited island outside Prince of Wales island Alaska years before the TV show. It was some of my favorite times in life. It was easier and harder all at the same time and I wouldn’t change it for the world!

While the post wasn't about Matt directly, it seemed Bird was nostalgic for a time when the world didn't know them as the cast of Alaskan Bush People. It's a feeling I can understand, especially as the spotlight is back on them in light of the biggest tragedy to strike the family since Billy Brown's death.

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In the comments, a user wished Bird well and offered their condolences after Matt's death. Bird thanked them, seemingly acknowledging the struggle she's going through, even if she's not posting about it publicly. Take a look at the throwback photo below:

A post shared by Bird Brown (@snowbird907brown) A photo posted by on

Each member of the Brown family has reacted to Matt Brown's death in different ways. As for Bird, maybe she had the same mindset as her stepsister, Twila Byars, who mentioned tributes having a "self-serving" feeling. Fans of Alaskan Bush People have created a tribute to Matt, laying flowers by his abandoned truck.

It's the latest news in the ongoing saga surrounding Matt Brown, as Bear recently revealed on social media he's headed to his late brother's funeral in Washington state next week. Bear, who is among the most active of the Brown family on social media, has been a prevalent source of information on the family over the years. He even shared earlier in the 2026 TV schedule that there was a chance Alaskan Bush People would get another season, prior to this tragedy happening.

Matt Brown, who struggled over the years with addiction over the years, reportedly took his own life after a bystander saw him wading in water and then shortly after hearing a loud noise. A days-long search was conducted for the body, and Matt's identity was eventually confirmed by Noah Brown, the youngest male sibling of the family.

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Noah later recalled that he had seen Matt the day before he died, but it was more of a "drive-by" where he saw him on his way to another task. He wished he had another chance to stop and talk to his brother, in hopes he could've prevented what happened.

CinemaBlend continues to offer condolences to the Brown family and fans of Alaskan Bush People. As Matt's funeral draws near, I'm curious to see what other tributes will arise and what others may have to say about him.