The ‘Dramatic’ Reason Kendall Jenner Has (Allegedly) ‘Refused’ To Introduce Jacob Elordi To Her Mom
Is Kris being blocked out?
Fans went crazy last week when Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton finally went Instagram official, but the SKIMS boss isn’t the only member of her family to be making headlines over a hot, new relationship. Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were reportedly hooked up by her younger sister, Kylie, earlier this year, and while the Wuthering Heights star fits in well with Kendall’s close-knit friend group, a source alleges that Kendall has “refused” to introduce him to momager Kris Jenner.
Introducing a partner to your parents is typically a big step in one’s relationship, but since Kris Jenner’s job is literally to be in her children’s business, the stakes may be even higher. Still, an alleged source for In Touch claims Kendall has a good reason for keeping Jacob Elordi away from her momager for now, saying:
Kendall Jenner famously does not allow her love life to be featured on The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription). It’s a rule she’s maintained even since Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and it’s one that her family has respected.
However, Kris Jenner is allegedly under massive pressure to boost ratings, and as an executive producer, she theoretically would have the power to at least talk about Kendall’s relationship if she wanted to. Kendall is also an EP, as are all of her sisters, but I’d have to imagine final say goes through Kris.
The supposed insider said it’s become such an issue that Kendall Jenner is allegedly threatening to leave the show altogether. They said:
Now, I have to push back a little here, because I’ve seen all seven seasons of The Kardashians, and I’m pretty sure Timothée Chalamet has not been mentioned by name or even directly alluded to on the show. Khloé Kardashian did, one time, talk about Kylie Jenner being courtside at NBA games — which she, of course, attended with the Marty Supreme star — but I think that’s about the whole of it.
Also, for what it’s worth, Jacob Elordi is also an Academy Award nominee. The source goes on to say that Kendall Jenner is making some serious threats should Kris get to meddling in her relationship. According to the insider:
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While we have to take this report with a huge grain of salt, Kris Jenner has been accused of "hovering" around her daughters’ relationships. I can also see how, at 30 years old, Kendall would not want her mother to be a third party in her romance.
For now, though, after a romantic Hawaiian getaway, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi seem to enjoying each other’s company — regardless of how much her mother is or isn’t involved.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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