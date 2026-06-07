The ‘Dramatic’ Reason Kendall Jenner Has (Allegedly) ‘Refused’ To Introduce Jacob Elordi To Her Mom

Fans went crazy last week when Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton finally went Instagram official, but the SKIMS boss isn’t the only member of her family to be making headlines over a hot, new relationship. Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were reportedly hooked up by her younger sister, Kylie, earlier this year, and while the Wuthering Heights star fits in well with Kendall’s close-knit friend group, a source alleges that Kendall has “refused” to introduce him to momager Kris Jenner.

Introducing a partner to your parents is typically a big step in one’s relationship, but since Kris Jenner’s job is literally to be in her children’s business, the stakes may be even higher. Still, an alleged source for In Touch claims Kendall has a good reason for keeping Jacob Elordi away from her momager for now, saying:

She’s afraid of what her mom will say. The problem is that if Kris wants to make it a plot line [on The Kardashians], she can just mention it herself and gossip to one of the girls about it so Kendall actually doesn’t have a lot of control.

Kendall Jenner famously does not allow her love life to be featured on The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription). It’s a rule she’s maintained even since Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and it’s one that her family has respected.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

However, Kris Jenner is allegedly under massive pressure to boost ratings, and as an executive producer, she theoretically would have the power to at least talk about Kendall’s relationship if she wanted to. Kendall is also an EP, as are all of her sisters, but I’d have to imagine final say goes through Kris.

The supposed insider said it’s become such an issue that Kendall Jenner is allegedly threatening to leave the show altogether. They said:

She’s throwing such a huge fit and making all these threats about walking away from the show if Kris or anyone else in the family even alludes to him on the show, let alone mentions his name. Kris is rolling her eyes and saying Kendall is being way too dramatic and ridiculous. They mention [Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend Timothée Chalamet‘s] name on the show, and it’s not a big deal for him and he’s an Oscar nominee.

Now, I have to push back a little here, because I’ve seen all seven seasons of The Kardashians, and I’m pretty sure Timothée Chalamet has not been mentioned by name or even directly alluded to on the show. Khloé Kardashian did, one time, talk about Kylie Jenner being courtside at NBA games — which she, of course, attended with the Marty Supreme star — but I think that’s about the whole of it.

Also, for what it’s worth, Jacob Elordi is also an Academy Award nominee. The source goes on to say that Kendall Jenner is making some serious threats should Kris get to meddling in her relationship. According to the insider:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

[Kendall] isn’t backing down. She’s threatening to cut her off completely if she does one thing to jeopardize what she’s got going with Jacob.

While we have to take this report with a huge grain of salt, Kris Jenner has been accused of "hovering" around her daughters’ relationships. I can also see how, at 30 years old, Kendall would not want her mother to be a third party in her romance.

For now, though, after a romantic Hawaiian getaway, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi seem to enjoying each other’s company — regardless of how much her mother is or isn’t involved.