A Death Stranding Movie Update Is Finally Here, But I Did Not See The Director's Comments Coming
This caught me off guard.
We finally have an update on the upcoming video game movie adaptation of Death Stranding, and it's honestly something I didn't expect. Director Michael Sarnoski explained that the story will be original, but feature elements and characters from the games.
It seems rather than condensing Hideo Kojima's complex original story into a feature-length movie, Sarnoski revealed to IGN Live he's hoping to tell a new story in the Death Stranding universe that isn't just a retread of Sam's story. Which is pretty shocking, to say the least. He explained the situation below, saying:
Hideo Kojima is in the loop on the story and helping make revisions. That's all I need to hear to trust Sarnoski is on the right path and not trying to approach this story as something wholly different than what it is.
While I am surprised that the Death Stranding movie won't primarily stick with its all-star cast, led by actor Norman Reedus, it also makes sense. It can take an estimated forty hours minimum to beat the original story of Death Stranding, so maybe it was never a realistic option to believe a feature would even attempt to retell the events of the first game as Kojima had. The director explained why doing an original story was something he preferred, and the value in pursuing that path:
Michael Sarnoski is taking a page out of the book of Zach Cregger's Resident Evil, which will also tell an original story in the video game universe it's based on. If the trailer for Death Stranding ends up half as entertaining as the recent one we saw for that upcoming Horror movie, it'll be a blast.
Of course, in terms of content, Death Stranding couldn't be more different than Resident Evil. I would also say that this game franchise needs a story that simplifies a very complex storyline that, based on experience playing the game, needs a way to bring a casual viewer up to speed as soon as possible.
Which makes it all the more important that creator Hideo Kojima is on board as a collaborator. He's celebrated as one of the best storytellers of video games, but needs someone like Sarnoski, who previously directed A Quiet Place: Day One, Pig, and The Death of Robin Hood, to translate that to a movie. I can't wait to see it happen, though the task itself feels so immense I do wonder if this will just be a mythical project that gets worked on for several years and never quite makes it to release.
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We'll see how the Death Stranding movie shapes up, but it seems like we're going to be waiting a while until it starts filming, let alone get to theaters. Fortunately, there's plenty of great upcoming 2026 movies on the way, and hopefully, even more beyond that.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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