Is 90 Day Fiancé's Mido Really A Famous Movie Star? Here's What I Could Find

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode "Something Old, Something New." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Mido from Season 12 of 90 Day Fiancé has convinced Debby he's a big movie star in Egypt, but is that legit? After he threw a tantrum over her treatment of him in the latest episode, I did a bit of investigating and largely came to the conclusion his claim is bogus at worst, and over-inflated at best. So don't expect to see him popping up in 12 other shows on the 2026 TV schedule.

Tying into the reality show's latest episode, I curiously decided to take a look into Mido's big claim about being a big star overseas. After all, Stig Da Artist ended up being as big as advertised, so why not Mido? I get into it more below, but the gist is that if Mido truly is a big-shot celebrity in Egypt, the internet isn't making it easy to find evidence.

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A Fan Who Watches Egyptian Movies And Television Hadn't Heard Of Him

90 Day Fiancé seems to have a lot of fans who are in relationships with people who live outside the United States, which can sometimes make them a great resource for getting a read on the claims the cast members make. I loved hearing from a Redditor on this one, who said they didn't recognize him, and they watch a good amount of Middle Eastern television:

He’s definitely no big star in Egypt. My husband and son-in-law are Egyptian. We watch both American and Middle Eastern TV and movies. None of us have ever heard of him or seen him in anything. I even showed them his social media that someone here posted on another thread. Nope, no recognition whatsoever. Maybe his roles have been minor, and he’s just hyping it up.

To play devil's advocate, I'll concede that one person who almost assuredly doesn't watch every Middle Eastern television show and movie is not the end-all, be-all, but the internet seems to back that up. As Complex shared, his listed acting credits are the shows The Choice, Cuffs Season 2, and Abu Omar Al Masry, all of which were minor roles. Some would call that the resume of an aspiring actor, rather than a "movie star."

They're Something Odd About Mido's Instagram Account And Side Gig

Mido has an impressive Instagram following, with 673k people following his acting career and work as a tour guide in Egypt. Of course, as many fans have pointed out, why would a successful movie star need a side gig as a tour guide?

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I also have to point out that while Mido hides his likes, he receives hundreds of thousands of likes from his followers, he missed one recently that had me raising an eyebrow. A photoshoot he posted with an unknown woman in front of a pyramid received approximately 207 likes over the course of four days. For an account with 600k+, that number feels suspiciously low and may suggest they could have followers that are bots attached to the account.

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Take longtime and refreshingly honest 90 Day star Tiffany Franco, for example, who only has a few tens of thousands more followers than Mido. The majority of her likes range in the thousands, if not tens of thousands. Not too shabby for someone who floundered in her last appearance. I can't prove anything with certainty, but let's just say I'm suspicious about Mido's follower count.

I'm also equally surprised that Debby fell for this ruse, though she's not the only person in this season of 90 Day Fiancé with a partner withholding an obvious lie. It looks like they'll get into a big fight in the next episode, so maybe she'll open her eyes and see he's not the star he claims to be.

90 Day Fiancé continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. There's still time to catch up for those late to the new season, so hop on HBO Max and make a point to get current!