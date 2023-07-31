Amazon's Mr. And Mrs. Smith TV Show: Premiere Date, Cast, And Other Things We Know About The Upcoming Series

Regarding some of the latest television shows from Amazon Prime, I think of a few that have become huge successes. The bloody superhero show, The Boys, is approaching its fourth season and will soon have a spinoff called Gen V . The Wheel of Time is another hit, along with The Summer I Turned Pretty. All of them have found their audiences, but today, I will talk about a show that I'm almost positive will join those ranks soon enough: Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

If the title sounds familiar, that's because it should. Amazon Prime's Mr. and Mrs. Smith is based on the movie of the same name and stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. But what exactly is this new series going to be about? When is it going to come out? Here is what we know so far for all of your Mr. and Mrs. Smith questions.

It’s been confirmed that Mr. and Mrs. Smith will release in November 2023, according to an Amazon Prime video released on YouTube of upcoming shows/movies for the streaming platform.

To me, this is a pleasant surprise. While we have gotten bits and pieces of news about the upcoming series, many details, including a release date, have been kept under wraps. Mr. and Mrs. Smith was initially announced in 2021 and slated for release in 2022, but was later pushed back to 2023 for reasons we will get into in the next section.

There’s no set premiere date yet, but a timeframe of November 2023 isn’t that far away now. It’s exciting to have a series like this as a part of our 2023 TV premiere schedule . I genuinely love that so much.

Donald Glover And Maya Erskine Star

If you were wondering who is going to star in the new Mr. and Mrs. Smith, we can confirm that Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are going to be the main people we are following, with Glover’s casting reported by The Hollywood Reporter in February 2021, and Erskine announced by Deadline in April 2022. It was also reported in an article from Variety in June 2022 that their characters are John and Jane.

I’m sure some of you reading this might be confused, as it wasn’t originally Erskine who was announced to star alongside Glover. When the show was confirmed back in February 2021 by The Hollywood Reporter, Phoebe Waller-Bridge was cast in the co-lead opposite Glover, as talked about above.

This was massive news for the series. Waller-Bridge had already made her mark on Amazon Prime with her hit show, Fleabag. So, having her come back in a comedic series with Glover, also known for his comedy, would make for a great show.

However, in September 2021, Variety reported that Waller-Bridge left the production , with sources saying that the main reason was over creative differences that she had with her co-star during the creation of the series.

In April 2022, as mentioned above, Deadline announced that Erskine would take over the role. In June 2023, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Waller-Bridge said there are no hard feelings about why she left the series:

I worked on that show for six months fully in heart and mind and really cared about it — still care about it. And I know it’s gonna be brilliant. But sometimes it’s about knowing when to leave the party. You don’t want to get in the way of a vision. Creative collaboration is like a marriage, and some marriages don’t work out.

Even though Waller-Bridge left the series, I have faith in Erskine. The actress is the co-creator of the popular Hulu series, PEN15, which she also starred in, so her track record for comedy is proven. I think she and Glover will work together well.

Paul Dano, John Turturro And More Co-Star

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Besides our two main stars, we have confirmed several other cast members who signed on to the show. In that June 2022 Variety article, it was confirmed that Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano would appear in undisclosed roles.

The actors above have been making a name for themselves in the industry, as they have appeared in a variety of films/shows over the years, with Turturro in the hit superhero movie, The Batman, Dano starring in The Fablemans, and Coel leading I May Destroy You, so it’ll be exciting to see them together in a television show.

Other news from Variety in September 2022 confirmed that Parker Posey and Wagner Moura also joined the series. Both of these actors have appeared in recent projects, such as Posey in The Walking Dead universe show, Tales of the Walking Dead, and The Staircase. Moura, meanwhile, has appeared in Narcos as Pablo Escobar and in the Netflix movie, The Gray Man.

The Show Is A Reboot Of The Movie Of The Same Name

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

As mentioned before, Mr. and Mrs. Smith is based on the movie of the same name, and acts as an entire reboot of that story. The original film starred Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as a bored married couple who find out that they are enemy spies, and what's worse is that they are assigned to end the other's life.

The upcoming series follows the same premise of two spies, but is a little different. The Variety article regarding Dano's casting explains that we'll follow along as John and Jane are hired by a mysterious spy agency for a mission.

The movie was a huge success and I'm very eager to see how much this upcoming series will resemble the original film.

Hiro Murai Is Teaming Up With Glover Again For Mr. And Mrs. Smith

(Image credit: Fx)

The last thing we should discuss is that Donald Glover will be teaming up with Hiro Murai again for Mr. and Mrs. Smith, as confirmed by the Variety article regarding Parker Posey’s casting.

While this show has several producers, this one, particularly, stands out to me. Murai and Glover collaborated many times before on his hit black comedy, Atlanta, which went on to win several Primetime Emmy awards. And while Glover has created some incredible projects on his own, such as Amazon’s Swarm in 2022, it’s great to see him work with someone we know he’s done well with in the past.

I can’t wait for Mr. and Mrs. Smith to debut. I love both of these actors and their work, and I really think they could make this series such a fun time. Now all I have to do is be patient – which is a tricky thing to do.