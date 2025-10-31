The Halloween Stan In Me Can't Get Enough Of This Hilarious Video With Real Housewives Scenes Being Compared To Horror Movies

Halloween is finally here, and for many of us that means it's time to re-watch the best horror movies. I'm a huge horror buff, but I'm also a giant fan of the Real Housewives franchise (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription). Lucky for me, those two interests have combined just in time for the spooky holiday, thanks to a hilarious video comparing famous Housewives scenes with classic horror movie scene. And I truly can't stop watching at this point.

I'm someone who likes to catch every upcoming horror movie, while also staying up to date on the drama and comedy of every Real Housewives city. But I'm not the only person with this unique mix of interests, especially within the LGBTQ+ community. Horror and Housewives combined with the below video, and it has to be seen to be be believed. Check it out:

A post shared by Hayu (@hayusocial) A photo posted by on

I mean, how brilliant is that? Whoever edited this together for Hayu Social deserves an award, because the choices are completely brilliant. On top of hilariously remembering every time the Housewives reference or emulated a scary movie, they perfectly matched them to corresponding horror franchises. So does that mean that the various ladies featured are officially Final Girls? In my mind, yes.

This clip opens up on some spot-on comparisons. Wendy Osefo being attached by T'Challa the parrot on Potomac matched up perfectly with Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, as did the recent RHOSLC that was filmed and edited to look like The Blair Witch Project. And things only got more absurd from there.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Peacock is the streaming home for the Real Housewives franchise. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

Bethenny Frankel's famous "Go to sleep!" line from RHONYs' Scary Island episode was (obviously) linked to Nightmare on Elm Street. Although I'm not sure how terrifying Freddie Kreuger is compared to those infamous episodes. Additionally, that city got another shout out, with Luann's line about being unwelcome at Blue Stone Manner being linked to Pete Davidson's Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Without a doubt my favorite joke from this clip is comparing Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna running out of party being labeled as Zach Cregger's Weapons. The way the possessed children ran in that movie became instantly iconic, and seeing Rinna compared to them almost made me spit out my drink.

(Image credit: Bravo/Warner Bros.)

Another gag that really tickled me is Salt Lake City's Katsanevas iconic "high body count hair" line from last season being labeled as Hereditary. Of course this is a reference to Toni Collette's iconic monologue from the horror flick, where her rage towards her son finally comes out. As a reminder, you can watch the horror movie's scene below:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hereditary (2018) | Annie Snaps - YouTube Watch On

The video linking Housewives with horror is truly the things dreams are made of, and the clip dropping in time for Halloween is chef's kiss. The comments section is filled with fans like me, who loved seeing these two very different types of media combined for Spooky Season. And I'd like to echo some of those responses that whoever cooked up this clip deserves a raise.

The Real Housewives catalogue is streaming in its entirety on Peacock and new episodes of Salt Lake City, Orange County, and Potomac are currently airing as part of the 2025 TV schedule. And with more and more of the women getting involved in legal issues, you can argue that the franchise is getting closer to horror.