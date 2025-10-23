My Favorite Mike Flanagan Movie Is Finally Streaming Again (And It's Even Better Than I Remember)

Spooky Season is officially upon us, which means it's time for fans like me to re-watch the best horror movies out there. Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has had wild success with the genre, and Flanagan's best movies and TV shows are pretty terrifying. But, after his movie Hush was removed from Netflix, it's been basically impossible to watch for years. That's changed, because it's now available to stream with a Peacock subscription, and the home invasion flick is even better than I remembered.

Hush used to be available exclusively with a Netflix subscription, just like Flanagan's original streaming content like Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House, and Fall of the House of Usher. It was suddenly removed, though, and couldn't be seen until it finally got a physical release in 2024. Luckily now its back on streaming, just in time for the Halloween season.

Hush Is Streaming On Peacock Now And It's So Good

Hush was released back in 2016, prior to Flanagan's work on movies like Doctor Sleep. Like almost all of his projects it stars his wife, Kate Siegel, who also co-wrote the script. Rather than a supernatural story, the movie is a simple home invasion, but with a twist. Namely that protagonist Maddie is deaf, which adds new layers of tension and fear as John Gallagher Jr's villain attempts to break in and murder her.

A masked killer showing up to kill an unsuspecting victim at home isn't a new concept for the horror genre, but Maddie's inability to hear the antagonist (simply named "The Man") is fodder for plenty of terrifyingly enthralling moments throughout Hush's 81-minute runtime. The audience is often privy to things that the final girl is not, such as seeing the killer taunt her, and murdering her neighbor Sarah right outside Maddie's door.

For those hardcore fans of Flanagan's other projects, Hush also has some fabulous connections to his acclaimed Netflix series Midnight Mass. Specifically because Siegel's Maddie is revealed to have written a Midnight Mass novel. When Sarah comes over before the bloodshed begins, they talk about the novel/show's ending, and her love for the characters Riley and Erin. If you pause it, the back of the book also mentions aspects of the TV show like Crocket Island, and the conflict with St. Patrick's Church.

What's more, both Seigel and Sarah actress Samantha Sloyan appear in Midnight Mass. Indeed, they're both favorites of Flanagan, who have also been featured in Fall of the House of Usher. So, if you're a fan of his shows and haven't seen Hush yet it's definitely worth the watch.

I loved Hush the moment I saw it, and was surprised by just how scary I found it. After all, I'm a horror nerd who has seen all sorts of horrifying movies. That's why it was so devastating when it was unavailable for a few years. Luckily, we can now watch it in all of its glory, including those A+ connections to Midnight Mass.

Hush is streaming now on Peacock. As for Mike Flanagan, he's working on a TV adaptation of Carrie, as well as a new Exorcist movie. Given his experience with the horror genre, I've got full faith in him.