Michelle Randolph Got Real About How She Made Her ‘Super Unlikable’ Characters In Landman And 1923 Lovable

Michelle Randolph has been as busy as ever lately, going from one Taylor Sheridan show to the next with the Yellowstone prequel 1923 and Texas-based oil drama Landman, the latter of which was recently renewed for Season 3. Now, in both shows, her characters, Elizabeth Strafford and Ainsley Norris, respectively, have not been as likable as others. However, Randolph shared how she’s made the women she plays lovable.

The 28-year-old has received some backlash for her characters, especially Ainsley (who deserves justice). She’s not exactly a favorite with fans, but Randolph has a lot of empathy for the teenage character. While doing a one-on-one with Landman co-star Demi Moore for Interview Magazine, Randolph got candid about why Ainsley (and Elizabeth) are "super unlikable," and how she's made them a bit more likable, explaining:

I think her mom kept her in a bubble for a reason, and that’s not necessarily her fault. If that continues into her early 20s, then that starts to become her fault. But right now, she hasn’t had any independence. I didn’t realize this about myself, but two of the characters that I’ve played in Taylor [Sheridan]’s shows—1923 and Landman—have, on the page, been super unlikable.

Ainsley has been disliked by Landman fans for her behavior, clothing, sibling rivalry with Cooper, and more, and with a third season on the way, there’s no telling how she will evolve. Of course, it’s unknown how long the series will go for and what Ainsley will truly be like when she’s no longer a teenager. For the moment, though, Randolph is taking her character's side, knowing that she has potential.

That being said, while her characters are unlikable at first glance, Randolph has worked hard to make them likable. She admitted to trying to dig deeper into these characters and really peeling back the layers to who they truly are, and with Ainsley, there was one aspect Randolph tried to prioritize. She said:

Maybe that’s just my perception. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, people are going to despise these characters. What can I do to make them likable and for people to be able to see them from my perspective?’ And so I worked really hard at it. That’s why I think with Ainsley, her being sweet is so important, or else she’s just this bratty teenage girl who has no redeeming qualities.

I can totally see what she's saying. While I'd like to see Ainsley evolve a bit more, be nicer to her brother and really start to think critically about what's going on around her, I do appreciate how sweet she is to basically everyone except Cooper.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Elizabeth in 1923, I've always liked her. Plus, Randolph's Yellowstone character went through it and faced death on numerous occasions. Over the course of the show's two seasons, she proved how tough she was; it was clear how much she loved Jack, and overall, I had nothing against her.

Now, the fact that Michelle Randolph has been able to play two completely different characters on two different Taylor Sheridan shows really proves that she’s got range. And she’s able to hone in on what makes them likable even if others don’t necessarily see it.

So, with that in mind, I'm excited to see how Ainsley evolves on Landman, as new episodes continue to drop for those with a Paramount+ subscription every Sunday.