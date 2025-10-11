Why Peacock Is Winning Spooky Season This Halloween

As we get deeper into October, the weather is changing and Halloween season is here to bring festive vibes. For TV and movie nerds like me, that means it's time to re-watch some of my favorite horror movies and Halloween episodes. Those with a Peacock subscription are really getting a treat this year, as the streamer is making it easy to enjoy all your favorite spooky favorites.

Some of the best horror movies are available on Peacock. But rather than having to go through the app manually, those who subscribe to the streamer can simply click on the "Halloween" section. From there, you'll be treated to their entire collection of scary movies, categorized by type. And that's not the only reason why Peacock is beating out its competitors.

Peacock Has Put All The Horror Movies And Halloween Content In One Place

Peacock has been one of my favorite streamers, thanks to having the Real Housewives catalogue, as well as new movies and original content. But it's also my go-to for festive Halloween content as we get closer to October 31st. The Halloween section is made super accessible on the application, including fun subcategories for its scary movies such as book-to-screen adaptations, long-standing franchises, and Blumhouse horror movies. They've got an excellent catalogue of choices to pick from, both classics and recent additions to the genre.

Another way that Peacock blew my mind when watching Halloween content is the way that it organized special TV episodes. If they've got a show that has multiple Halloween episodes, they've been given their own feature, including graphics that seem to reference Poltergeist. As Carol Anne famously said in that classic "They're here." Check it out for yourself below, courtesy of Peacock's desktop website:

(Image credit: Peacock)

I can't overstate how satisfying this feature is. For years, I've had to Google search my favorite Halloween episodes, many of which happen during long-running sitcoms. Spooky Season doesn't come and go without me watching Halloween specials from the likes of The Office, Friends, Roseanne, and Will & Grace. Not all of these shows are available on Peacock, but it's super convenient to immediately be directed to those that are.

I will say that Hulu also has a Halloween section, although it's not quite as easy to find your favorite TV episode. By contrast, HBO Max doesn't have one, and Netflix's has to be searched to find. So I've got to tip my hat to Peacock for creating such a user-friendly experience for us Halloween nerds.

Peacock has a ton of great content ready for this year's Spooky Season, including classic TV episodes and a huge list of horror movies. The 2025 TV schedule also features some scary new content coming to the small screen just in time for All Hallows' Eve.