Ana De Armas Knows Her Nude Scenes Will Go Viral, Calls It ‘Disgusting’

The new Netflix historical drama film Blonde has an NC-17 rating with its reasoning being that it contains “some sexual content.” This movie hasn’t been advertising its sex scenes like Don’t Worry Darling has. But it doesn’t mean that the thought of Blonde's nude scenes going virtual hasn't crossed the mind of its star, Ana de Armas, who finds this concept “disgusting.”

In this sex-crazed world we live in, it’s bound to happen where anyone with a Netflix subscription will post nude scenes from Blonde to YouTube or even as TikTok videos. In a new cover by Variety , Ana de Armas spoke about the “disgusting” idea that her nude scenes from Blonde would go viral once the movie premieres.

I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting. It’s upsetting just to think about it. I can’t control it; you can’t really control what they do and how they take things out of context. I don’t think it gave me second thoughts; it just gave me a bad taste to think about the future of those clips.

While director Andrew Dominick denied the rumors about a particular scene in the movie that involved menstrual oral sex, there will still be plenty of graphic sex scenes. Although, these scenes are not meant to look pleasurable. Blonde reportedly shows the physical violations she suffered from her boyfriends, and the emotional state she endures while being in this position. One of those scenes would be when President John F. Kennedy forces the Blonde Bombshell to have oral sex with him while he’s on the phone. De Armas wanted to be able to tell a story to audiences about what could have gone through Marilyn Monroe’s head when these traumatic things were happening to her. So, these scenes are not for the purpose of feeling sexual gratification.

Ana de Armas seemingly put 100% effort into her role as Norma Jeane Mortenson (a.k.a. Marilyn Monroe). Due to backlash surrounding the casting choice of the Cuban-Spanish actress taking on the role of the American starlet, de Armas made sure to prove this role was meant for her. She committed to the role by using Dominick’s 750-page bible of Marilyn Monroe photos to be able to portray every facial expression she makes, and spent hours trying to nail her choreography for re-creating Monroe’s musical numbers. The No Time to Die actress also spent two hours a day working with an accent coach and voice classes to nail Monroe’s signature breathy voice and American dialect. Not only did de Armas focus on her appearance and sound, but trying to get into the Some Like it Hot actress’s mental state. Because Marilyn Monroe felt she was not allowed to express her anger when bad things would happen to her, the 34-year-old actress had to convey that expression to audiences.

It’s possible that these sex scenes are being talked about now for curiosity's sake because of the controversial rating. Audiences are probably curious about just how graphic they have to be in order for the MPAA to say you have to be 18 or older to watch this movie. Ana de Armas felt that the NC-17 rating wasn’t necessary as she’s seen much more explicit sexual content than what’s in Blonde. So, that’s all the more reason why audiences shouldn’t be putting this movie on such a raunchy, sexy pedestal.