Ana De Armas: What To Watch If You Like The Deep Water Star

There are some actors that I’m sure you’ve heard a lot of over the last few years. One of those actors is Ana de Armas, and while she has been in the industry for some time, she’s been getting more famous each year, with her latest release, Deep Water, also starring Ben Affleck, coming out on Hulu.

But, de Armas has plenty of movies that you can stream or rent right now if you’d like to see what else she is capable of. Here are some of her best so far that are available right now for you to watch.

(Image credit: Lionsgate Premiere)

Knock Knock (Peacock)

If you’re looking for an excellent psychological thriller, Knock Knock is the way to go. This film, starring the lovely Keanu Reeves , Lorena Izzo, and Ana de Armas, tells the story of a happily married man who was only planning on assisting two young women who appeared to need his help, but it turns out that they are nothing like he thought.

There are so many psychological thrillers out there for you to watch, but I have to admit that I really enjoyed Knock Knock. Ana de Armas performed expertly, delivering a chilling character who made me shiver in delight. As one of her first major movie roles, she knocked it out of the park.

Stream Knock Knock on Peacock.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

War Dogs (Netflix)

Starring Jonah Hill and Miles Teller, War Dogs is loosely based on the story of Efraim Diveroli and David Packouz, two arms dealers who were contracted (for many millions of dollars) to supply ammunition to the Afghan National Army through the United States, but not everything goes as planned.

Ana de Armas played Iz in the film, the girlfriend of one of the main characters, and while she’s not in the movie for very long, her character is still essential, as she drives David to do some of the things that he does. It’s strange to think that this film almost starred two very different actors . Thankfully, it didn’t, and we got the great chemistry that they all had together.

Stream War Dogs on Netflix.

(Image credit: Warner Bros./Sony)

Blade Runner 2049 (Amazon Rental)

In this sequel to the classic film, Blade Runner: 2049 takes place years after the original movie, and primarily features K, a Nexus-9 who is essentially a replicant of a blade runner from years ago. However, when he uncovers a secret that could ruin the world as he knows it, he teams up with allies new and old to save civilization.

Many consider Blade Runner: 2049 to be one of the films that made Ana de Armas more famous because of her portrayal of Joi, and honestly I can completely agree with that. Not only is she a badass in this film, but her acting is off the charts and I would pay to see her in a sequel again - even if this wasn’t necessarily a “franchise starter.” That doesn’t change the fact that she was still fantastic in the film and I could rewatch it over and over as a fan of sci-fi.

Rent Blade Runner 2049 on Amazon.

(Image credit: Lionsgate/MRC)

Knives Out (Amazon Rental)

This was the film that introduced many people to Ana de Armas. In the murder mystery film Knives Out, a detective investigates the mysterious death of the patriarch of a rich family - and how he left his home to his caretaker, Marta. Now, it’s up to the detective to figure out who caused the death, and how Marta might be involved somehow.

Let me say that Ana de Armas was the queen of this movie. While the Knives Out cast is very talented, with big names like Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, and so many more, de Armas is the one person I can’t stop talking about. Her portrayal of Marta is just absolutely perfect and made me want to cheer for her. I’m looking forward to the fact that she and Chris Evans are going to be reunited as part of The Gray Man cast.

Rent Knives Out on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Informer (Amazon Prime)

Based on the novel Three Seconds, the crime thriller, The Informer, follows a man who has been working as an undercover informant in order to get out of prison. However, when one of his jobs goes awry, he is forced to return to that life in order to protect his wife and daughter.

Ana de Armas plays Sofia Koslow in The Informer, and let me just say that she is a badass. I mean, if you thought she was tough in other movies, wait until you see her with a gun in The Informer. It's films like this that really change the way you look at an actor or actress, because she’s great as a quiet caretaker in Knives Out, but in this she is a kick-butt wife, and it shows how skillful she is as an actress. I mean, who wouldn’t want to watch Joel Kinnaman fight his way through prison while his wife is a badass on her own? Sign me up.

Stream The Informer on Amazon Prime.

Rent The Informer on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sergio (Netflix)

The Netflix original, Sergio, is a biographical feature that tells the story of Sergio Vieira de Mello, a United Nations diplomat who was a huge proponent of peace and security, and dedicated his life to his career.

I’m always down for an interesting biopic, and Sergio certainly fits that criteria. While I do think it takes some time to get going, it’s a worthy biographical drama that will inform you of one man’s very heroic acts and the brave people he had behind him. Ana de Armas played Carolina Larriera, the real-life partner of Sergio who stood by his side. She, as well as Wagner Moura (who played Sergio) had some excellent chemistry that carried this film and made it that much more interesting to watch.

Stream Sergio on Netflix.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

No Time To Die (Amazon Rental)

Last but not least, we have No Time To Die, the final Daniel Craig James Bond film. In this fun Bond film, the legendary secret agent has left MI6 and is now working for the CIA. His mission? To find a scientist who has been kidnapped as he faces enemies both new and old.

God, Ana de Armas is barely in this movie and that’s a freaking crime. Her character, Paloma, a CIA agent who is working with Bond, is badass, beautiful, and the epitome of a perfect Bond girl. It’s such a shame that she didn’t get more screen time because I definitely would have signed up for more of de Armas in an action film. Thankfully, it seems like she’s already found her next action flick , so it won’t be long before we see her kick ass on the big screen again.

Rent No Time To Die on Amazon.