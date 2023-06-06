Anna Duggar Has Few Options Since Husband Josh Duggar Went To Prison, But Family Says They’ve Sent Olive Branches

There have been varying reports that have run around about Anna Duggar since her husband surrendered to prison after being found guilty and sentenced on charges related to child abuse materials. She’s reportedly been staying at the Duggar family compound since he was initially let out on bail as the case progressed, and she’s been relying on the family for help and financial support in the time since. However, Duggar family member Amy Duggar King recently revealed that she did send an olive branch to the young mother, who allegedly declined.

In a new series of statements, King, a cousin of the Duggar siblings who appeared on Counting On, opened up about what has been going on with Anna and the kids in the time since her husband entered the prison system at FCI Seagoville. According to the family member, she’s reached out repeatedly, noting to People she hasn’t heard back.

With Anna, I have tried. I have sent text messages, I have sent emails. I've tried, I've tried. I don't know if her phone's being monitored. I don't know if she's turned it off [and] she's gotten a new one. I've tried on Instagram, I've tried on Twitter. She wants nothing to do with it at all, and that's her decision.

Granted, Anna is still very much in the Duggar family fold, while Amy has been operating outside of it. As far back as 2020, the former reality star spoke out about being estranged from the former TLC family . She said at the time she was “happy” for everyone -- but also noted they were on “different paths.” In the time since, though, King has been more outspoken, sharing opinions about the Duggar family beliefs and more that don’t jive with how she and her husband Dillon currently live their lives.

Still, the couple says they reached out to Anna and she and Josh’s seven children to offer help and space, should it ever be wanted. So far, it has not.

My husband [Dillon] and I actually were talking when all this first came out, and I said, 'Honey, we have room to welcome all of those kids and Anna into our home. We have bunk beds, we could do something really cool. And he was like, 'You're right.' He was like, 'We could.' He was like, 'Let's reach out and see what we can do.

Amy also clarified she has not and will not reach out to Josh following his arrest and subsequent imprisonment, despite feeling charity toward Anna and the kids.

What Anna Duggar Is Reportedly Up To Now

Last year, there was some indication that the remaining family might move to Texas to be closer to Josh in prison. The news broke after Anna’s sister had allegedly built a home in the Lone Star State near FCI Seagoville. Meanwhile, separate reports ran around mentioning her 19 Kids and Counting husband may not have been excited about the move. Instead, the family has reportedly continued to stay with Jim Bob and Michelle, though there have been rumors swirling about Duggar family friction. Anna doesn’t work (though she reportedly has property in her name) and spends her time raising the couples' seven children, so Amy reaching out to help is not so out of left field.

Regardless of the living situation, an insider told the Daily Mail that Anna and the kids have been visiting Josh Duggar in prison at a rate that was described to be happening “fairly regularly.”

​​We've seen Anna at visitation fairly regularly. I've spoken to Anna a couple of times. Normally the only thing I've seen is Anna and then their kids,' they said. 'I don't really know anybody else.'

Josh will not be out of prison for a while. The former reality star was originally sentenced to 151 months in prison, but that stint was shortened to a release date of August 12, 2032 last year. It has since been extended to October of that same year. Some of his children will still be at home when his prison tenure ends, but the star will continue to remain on probation for 20 years following his release. Duggar will only be allowed to be around his children in the presence of a few approved individuals.

The clan is being spotlighted again this week thanks to Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, a new documentary spotlighting the family and the religious principles they believe in. Amy King, the daughter of Deanna Duggar, participated in the documentary, as did Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick.