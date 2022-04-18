As Josh Duggar Awaits Sentencing, His Wife Anna Has Started Quietly Making Some Changes

For a time after Josh Duggar was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography, a spotlight was shined on his life inside prison, behaviors that included myriad phone calls to his wife Anna Duggar, who remained by his side throughout the trial and after. As Josh awaits sentencing next month, though, Anna Duggar has started making some changes on her own.

First and foremost, Anna has potentially been working to secure her own and her seven children’s futures. According to reports , Anna has been creating LLC’s in recent months as well as selling the home that she and Josh Duggar had planned to renovate before his arrest. Users on Reddit found the evidence of a new LLC being created, also speculating that Duggar may be trying to get joint assets put into her own name in order to protect those assets. Though that’s just speculation, Josh Duggar could be facing fines of up to $250,000 on each aforementioned count, leaving questions about where that money would come from.

One thing that has been confirmed is that at some point before Duggar’s arrest in April of 2021 the house was put on the market and later sold for under asking. In the time since, it has been reported that Anna and the kids are staying in a warehouse that has been renovated for family use on Jim Bob and Michelle’s property. It’s unclear if that will remain a permanent residence for the large family.

Secondly, in recent months, Anna Duggar has started being seen more out at events again. Fans have speculated that she attended the wedding of Jeremiah Duggar and Anna Wissman last month. This was based off of a leaked photo on Reddit . However, regardless of whether or not that report was accurate, Anna Duggar was confirmed to be at her friend Gabrielle Patton’s vow renewal ceremony this past week. That was confirmed via Patton’s own Instagram Story (via Life and Style ). Other Duggar family members, including Michelle, were also confirmed to attend the event.

Though she previously appeared on Counting On and other Duggar family projects, as well as posted regularly on social media, the reality star has been keeping a low profile since her husband’s arrest and subsequent trial. Anna Duggar posted about the birth of her child late last year, then in February she posted a cryptic message which linked to a PDF of a motion Josh’s legal team had filed hoping for an acquittal.

Meanwhile, Josh Duggar’s sentencing was expected to come down in April. However, his legal team actually filed several motions related to the case. Ultimately, after Duggar’s team asked for a “continuance” the sentencing date was shifted into May.