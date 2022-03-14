Apple TV’s CODA Continues To Break Barriers With Historic BAFTA Win

Apple TV’s CODA is breaking barriers left and right. The film, hailed by many as groundbreaking for its depiction of Deaf individuals, has been nominated for countless awards in the United States - but its most recent accomplishment came from across the pond.

According to a press release from Apple TV, CODA recently made movie history when it became the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to take home a prize at the BAFTA (British Academy Film) Awards. CODA earned two BAFTA Awards in total: one for Best Adapted Screenplay (written by Siân Heder) and one for Troy Kotsur for Best Supporting Actor, who made history as the first Deaf actor to win a BAFTA in that particular category and across all of the main categories. According to Daily Mail , he hopes that his performance will continue to have an impact on the diversity of future movies and will encourage filmmakers to include more deaf characters in their projects.

The BAFTA wins for CODA are just another pitstop on the awards show circuit for the Apple Original. It became the first film with a mainly Deaf cast to nab a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, as well as trophies from the Independent Spirit Awards, the NAACP, and the Hollywood Critics Association Awards.

CODA has also been nominated for three Oscars : Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur. If Troy Kotsur wins, he will become the second Deaf actor to ever win an Oscar. The first Deaf recipient was Marlee Matlin for Children of a Lesser God - fittingly, she is also featured in CODA. In addition to multiple nominations and awards, CODA has garnered rave reviews from audience members and was named one of the best movies of 2021 by CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell .

A remake of La Famille Bélier, CODA (an acronym that stands for child of deaf adults) tells the story of Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), a teenager who is the only hearing member of her Deaf family. Throughout her high school education, she must choose whether to join her family’s fishing business after graduation or follow her dreams of studying music in college (music plays an integral role: Emilia Jones even mirrored her character’s rendition of Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now’ in the film at the BAFTAs ceremony). In addition to Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones, and Marlee Matlin, the film stars Eugenio Derbez, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, and Daniel Durant.