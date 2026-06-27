I'm So Happy Avatar: The Last Airbender's Actors Fought To Bring One Iconic Sokka And Katara Scene To Live Action

As someone who grew up with Avatar: The Last Airbender and rewatched it many times, there are so many moments from the animated series that I wanted to see in live-action. Thankfully, Season 2 delivered quite a few of those, including a few silly scenes that are utterly irresistible. Actually, one of those funnier instances made it into Netflix’s adaptation in a more accurate way because the two actors who play Sokka and Katara fought for it.

Now, the moment I’m referring to is when Katara spooks a couple of guys, and Sokka proudly says “Water Tribe” as they leave in a cool way. I’ve always adored that scene between the siblings, and I was stoked when it found its way into the show on Netflix’s 2026 schedule . During an interview with CinemaBlend, Ian Ousley, who plays Sokka, told me that he and Kiawentiio, who plays Katara, fought to do it accurately too:

Me and Kiawentiio actually got to work on the ‘Water Tribe’ thing like a lot. And we loved that moment in the original animated series, and [we] ended up actually like talking to our writers and showrunners and asking for it to be in a slightly different place. It was supposed to actually be in the Earth Rumble, that’s where they had placed it originally.

So, in the live-action adaptation’s second episode (you can stream it with a Netflix subscription ), Aang, Katara and Sokka are exploring a new town and trying to get information. Before they go to the Earth Rumble, Katara said she got some info out of people, and her brother jokes that she probably did it with waterbending. We then see Katara making an “I’m watching you” motion at two people she froze together. When Sokka sees them, he proudly says “Water Tribe” while making the motion you can see below:

(Image credit: Netflix)

That moment is ripped straight out of the original show. In the sixth episode of the animated series’ second season (which you can stream on Netflix or with a Paramount+ subscription ), Katara uses the same method to get information out of two boys. Later in the episode, the gang goes to talk to the guys again, and as they’re ending the conversation, Katara says, “I’ve got my eye on you” and makes the “I’m watching you” hand motion. Then Sokka says “Water Tribe” with the following motion:

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

As you can see, the two versions of this scene are very similar, and both highlight Katara’s strength and Sokka’s humor. It’s also just fun to do the “Water Tribe” thing with him. So, overall, I’m so happy Kiawentiio and Ousley fought to do the scene this way. Explaining how exactly they fought for it, the actors said:

Kiawentiio : Yeah, and we filmed it both ways, and fought really hard to be able to capture it in a more of the original blocking.

: Yeah, and we filmed it both ways, and fought really hard to be able to capture it in a more of the original blocking. Ian Ousley : Yeah, like a closer adaptation to the original animated series.

: Yeah, like a closer adaptation to the original animated series. Kiawentiio: Yeah, and that's the one that ended up working best. So, it was really fun when we got to see that.

Along with seeing intense and sad Avatar moments come to life in live-action, I adore that the funnier lines and sequences made it in, too. I especially adore that the cast fought for them, because it proves just how much they care for and love the source material.

Now, to see this moment (and many others) in live-action, you can stream Season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix.