I Finally Got An Answer To The Avatar: The Last Airbender's Season 2 Ending Question I've Had Since I Was A Kid

Spoilers for Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Season 2 finale (both the animated and live-action versions) are ahead! You can stream both shows with a Netflix subscription .

I’ve rewatched Avatar: The Last Airbender countless times, and every time I get to the end of Season 2, I am left with one burning question: Why did Zuko turn against Iroh and the Avatar? Literally, I’ve been pondering this since I was about 9 years old. So, I obviously had to ask Dallas Liu, who plays Zuko in the live-action adaptation, this question as the new version of the beloved animated show premiered on Netflix’s 2026 schedule .

At the end of Season 2, both in live-action and animation, Zuko makes a choice to fight alongside his sister Azula. They take on Aang and his team, and the season ends with the Avatar wounded and Iroh arrested. Considering the prince’s deep bond with his uncle and the heart-to-heart he had with Katara before all this, I’m always disappointed when he makes the choice to go with his sister instead. So, I wanted an explanation about why he did it. When I asked Liu about this, he joked:

Because that’s blood, that's family, bro. Are you joking me? Could never switch up on my sister.

While Liu was joking here, it really is one of Zuko’s main reasons for choosing to go with his sister.

Before he makes the choice in the live-action show, Azula shows a rare moment of emotion, as she apologizes for what happened to their mom and tells him that she would have wanted them to stay together and support each other. In the end, Azula said that Zuko could go home if he wanted to (which happens in the animated show, too), and he decides to go with the Fire Nation despite everything he’s been through.

Dallas Liu explained all this to me, too, while diving into the conversations Zuko had with Katara about their similar trauma and Azula about their mom. Explaining why his sister’s words had a bigger impact than Katara’s, the star of the live-action adaptation that just dropped on the 2026 TV schedule said:

I think it comes down to the trauma that they both experienced. Although Zuko had a very intense conversation with Katara prior. She wasn't there. It's a pain that she might be able to…relate to, but not quite fully understand the way that Azula does.

He makes a valid point. While Azula is objectively evil, she and Zuko share the same trauma, and they get each other in ways no one else can. So, when she shows that vulnerability and says that he can come home, that hits really hard. Hammering that point home, Liu told me:

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And so I think when Azula comes to Zuko with this vulnerability, it's the first time he's probably ever seen in his life from her, and I think he takes it partly because he cares about his sister, partly because bro just wants to go home, and he misses it.

At this point, Zuko has been exiled for a very long time. He’s also changed a lot for the better, and that’s in great part because of Iroh. So, it’s really hard to see him go back to his old ways, and choose the Fire Nation, Azula and Ozai over his uncle and what’s right.

However, I also see why he did it. Despite how mean they are, the Fire Nation’s leaders are Zuko’s family. Of course, he’d still want them in his life. Plus, after being away from his home for so long, I get why he’d want to go back.

Also, this all plays into why Zuko’s character arc is so great . He’s flawed, and he has a rich history with the Fire Nation that makes his choices incredibly difficult and complex. If you’ve seen the animated series (which you can stream on Netflix or with a Paramount+ subscription ), you know where this is headed next. And I cannot wait to see how Dallas Liu plays out Zuko’s return to the Fire Nation and what follows.

However, for now, I’ll be thinking about the choice he made at the end of Season 2, and I’ll be grateful that I finally have an answer to the question I’ve always had about why he decided to go with Azula.