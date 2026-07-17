The Fan-Favorite Wednesday Scene That Left Jenna Ortega Saying ‘This Is F---ing Ridiculous’

Wednesday Addams has been a beloved character for a very long time, but Jenna Ortega truly made the Addams family member her own in Wednesday. While she's aced her performance and is very committed to the role, sometimes Wednesday is really hard to make, and occasionally a story comes along that's a lot to comprehend. To that point, specifically, there's one scene that she and her co-star Hunter Doohan found "fucking ridiculous."

Ortega has dished about everything from her iconic dance to wanting more horror in Season 2. Typically, she tends to have good points, too. So I’m not surprised to get more BTS stories from her co-stars. For example, Hunter Doohan, who plays Tyler, revealed the fan-favorite Wednesday scene he had with Ortega that the actors thought was 'ridiculous.' Spilling the tea to THR, he said:

It’s kind of like the horror thing, me and Jenna [Ortega] were laughing and having so much fun. They’re coming in and literally spraying me down when I’m chained up, and she’s like, ‘This is fucking ridiculous.’ And we’re laughing. And then I watched it and I was like, ‘Oh my God, is this too whatever?’ And then you see it and it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s kind of BDSMy. What have we done?’ But I’m glad that people still found the fun in it (Laughs).

I can’t help but wonder if that scene from Season 2, Episode 2 plays into the grueling nature of filming the hit streaming series. In it, Wednesday makes the bold choice to visit her former love interest in Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital. The two quickly engage in a psychological game of cat-and-mouse, testing each other for information, while Tyler is shirtless and restrained by chains.

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Overall, I see why they found it "ridiculous." However, I also understand why this scene involving Tyler chained up is a fan favorite and the subject of many fan edits, as it’s the first time we see the characters interact in Season 2.

Plus, honestly, the two actors’ chemistry seemed to get better after Tyler was revealed to be evil. But if you’re a long-time Addams fan, the dynamic almost feels like a nod to Addams Family Values. Now, anyone who wants to rewatch that scene can do so with a Netflix subscription.

While Doohan was joking about how he and Ortega found that scene "ridiculous," he also made his love for the job clear.

The hit series quickly took off in popularity, though I wasn't shocked given the talent behind the camera. When you combine the Smallville duo of Alfred Gough and Miles Millar with the perfect weirdness of Tim Burton, you're going to get something dark and magical. Considering how big a hit this show is, and how beloved the characters are, it surprises me to learn that the actors still get nervous. For example, Doohan said:

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I have been scared since season one, kind of knowing my arc and being a villain in some people’s eyes, that a death would be around the corner. So to be here in season three is amazing.

Unlike Doohan, I wasn't worried at all that his character would be killed off. I would assume that when you have an actor THAT good at playing a twisted yet conflicted character, you don't want to get rid of them too quickly. And I am relieved to have confirmation that Tyler will be in Season 3.

Now, I'm ready to see what happens next with our favorite Wednesday characters, especially after all the cliffhangers we were left with at the end of Season 2. While I'd guess most are excited about meeting Aunt Ophelia in Season 3, I'd also love to get even a cameo of Cousin Itt just to see how this show would pull that off. I’d also enjoy getting more tributes to previous Addams Family works. Plus, while Doohan and Ortega found that Season 2 scene a bit wild, clearly it worked, and I'm looking forward to seeing how they play into that relationship next season.