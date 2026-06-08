I Just Learned One Of My Favorite Dutton Ranch Scenes So Far Was Something Kelly Reilly And Co. ‘Fought’ For
Thank goodness they fought for this.
Minor spoilers for Dutton Ranch Season 1, Episode 5 are ahead! You can stream the show with a Paramount+ subscription and then catch new episodes in the same place on Fridays.
As Dutton Ranch airs on the 2026 TV schedule, one of my favorite storylines has revolved around Rip and Beth’s relationships with their ranchhands, Azul and Zachariah. The bunkhouse boys and branded characters on Yellowstone were my favorite, and these two new cowboys are serving similar purposes on this new spinoff. So, it’s no surprise that Zachariah and Beth’s scene in Episode 5 is one of my favorite moments so far. It turns out Kelly Reilly and Marc Menchaca had to fight for this scene too, and I’m so happy they did.
In the scene in question, Zachariah asked if there was anything else he needed to do on the ranch, and he told Beth that no work was beneath him. Over the episodes, he’s proven his loyalty to Rip, and during this conversation with Kelly Reilly’s character, she complimented the new ranchhand by saying, “He’d have liked you.” When Zach asked who she was referring to, she said her “dad,” as in John Dutton.
The connection back to Yellowstone was moving to me, and I had to ask Marc Menchaca about it. That’s when he revealed that Reilly really fought for this to be in the show:
While I love Dutton Ranch and Yellowstone for their intense stories, I also love kinder ones like this that show how tight these families are. While Zach and Beth aren’t related, it feels like the ranchhand is becoming part of their family, and it's clear that she trusts him fully. Reilly’s character saying her dad would have liked him proves that point.
The ranchhands on Yellowstone were (for the most part) loyal, committed, and trusted by John and the Dutton family. I like that the same thing is starting to happen on Dutton Ranch with Zachariah and Azul.
Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes almost all the Yellowstone spinoffs, like Dutton Ranch.
Plus, overall, this scene made it clear Beth really respects Zach, just like he respects her, and it helped solidify their relationship in the show. Now, I’m looking forward to seeing how they work together with Rip, Azul and Carter to come back from the immense tragedy they’ve all faced.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I also appreciated how this scene tied Dutton Ranch back to Yellowstone. Yes, it’s easy to compare Annette Bening’s Beulah to both Beth and John, and Beth literally compared Joaquin to Jamie. However, this complimentary comparison between Zach and John was a lot nicer to see.
Now, I’m excited to see how Zach and Beth’s friendship flourishes from here. And I’m so happy Kelly Reilly and co. fought for this scene, so this kind of development was possible in the first place.
- 1
- 2
Current page: Page 1Next Page Page 2
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.