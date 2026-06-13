I'm Relieved Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender EPs Wouldn't Cut 2 Storylines After Season 2 Got Shortened
Thank goodness!
The second season of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to adapt the 18-episode second book of the beloved Nickelodeon series in seven episodes. That sounds like a hard mission, and it’s especially challenging because it wasn’t supposed to be that way. The show on Netflix’s 2026 schedule was originally going to be eight episodes. However, it got shortened. Therefore, things had to be cut. Thankfully, the EPs fought to make sure two beloved storylines weren’t taken out.
The trailer for Season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender makes it clear that many moments we want to see from Book 2 of the animated series will be included. However, the nature of the beast here is: not everything can fit into seven episodes. That’s especially true when a full episode gets cut from a season order, which EP Christine Boylan explained during an interview with SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend:
“The Tales of Ba Sing Se” is the first of two animated episodes specifically brought up by the EPs as they talked about what they wanted to keep in the series you can stream with a Netflix subscription. This animated installment, which is Season 2, Episode 14, is unique because it is split into chapters that follow characters through their own respective journeys in the Earth Kingdom’s capital. It slows down the show a bit and gives us a lovely peek into these characters' day-to-day lives. So, I’m thrilled we’ll get elements of this unique episode in live action.
Along with “The Tales of Ba Sing Se” being adapted for live-action, EP Jabbar Raisani noted that “Zuko Alone” was another episode they “couldn’t cut” for live-action. Explaining that further, he said:
In “Zuko Alone” (which is Season 2, Episode 7), we see the prince wandering the Earth Kingdom by himself. During his travels, he meets a young boy and his family. However, after he bonds with them and helps them fix up their home, it’s revealed that Zuko is a firebender. Meanwhile, this episode features many flashbacks that give us vital insight into Zuko’s childhood and his relationships with his family.
This episode is important to both Zuko’s character growth and our understanding of his past. So, as someone who has rewatched ATLA countless times, I’m thrilled it will have its moment in live-action.
However, not everything will get to be featured. It’s simply not possible, as Raisani explained:
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I totally get this point. First, they don’t have the time to include everything. Secondly, this is an adaptation, so things should be different. I love that they’re pulling inspiration from all over the place, and I appreciate the care and thought they put into what they kept and changed.
Sadly, they didn’t get to include everything they wanted after an episode got cut. However, thankfully, they were able to keep important storylines the fans love. Now, to see what this all looks like in live-action, you can stream Season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender with a Netflix subscription when it premieres on the 2026 TV schedule on June 25.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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