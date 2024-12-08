Well, I would say it is about time that an actor as talented as Cristin Milioti finally gets the attention she deserves. All it took was a role on one of the best 2024 TV shows, The Penguin, as Sofia Falcone. Let’s start there as I highlight my picks for the best Cristin Milioti movies and TV shows so far.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Penguin (2024)

Starring: Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz

What it’s about: Oswald “Oz” Cobb plays opposite ends of the criminal underworld against each other, hoping to become the top gangster in Gotham City.

Why it is one of the best Cristin Milioti TV shows: Set after the events of the 2022 live-action Batman movie, The Batman, The Penguin is an addictive crime drama that sees Cristin Milioti giving a chilling performance in the show-stealing role of the ruthless Sofia Falcone.

(Image credit: Paramount)

The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Jonah Hill

What it’s about: Manhattan stockbroker Jordan Belfort works his way up the corporate ladder by unethical means.

Why it is one of the best Cristin Milioti movies: For one of her first major movie roles, Milioti scored big with a small but memorable part in one of the best Martin Scorsese movies, The Wolf of Wall Street, as Jordan Belfort’s first wife, Teresa Petrillo.

(Image credit: CBS)

How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

Starring: Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan, Cristin Milioti

What it’s about: In the future, Ted Mosby tells his children the story of how he became acquainted with the love of his life, which is supplemented with stories of his wild adventures in New York with his friends.

Why it is one of the best Cristin Milioti TV shows: The identity of “The Mother” was finally revealed after Milioti joined the How I Met Your Mother cast for the ninth and final season of the clever and often insightful hit sitcom.

(Image credit: Samuel Goldwyn Pictures)

It Had To Be You (2015)

Director: Sasha Gordon

Starring: Cristin Milioti, Dan Soder

What it’s about: The sudden marriage proposal of her longtime boyfriend forces a young woman to consider what she truly wants from he future.

Why it is one of the best Cristin Milioti movies: Following the end of How I Met Your Mother, Cristin Milioti got to lead her own funny love story as the star of the charming and smart romantic comedy movie, It Had to Be You.

(Image credit: FX)

Fargo: Season 2 (2015)

Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Wilson

What it’s about: A shooting in a Midwestern diner has life-changing effects on a cop, a young married couple, and a local crime organization.

Why it is one of the best Cristin Milioti TV shows: The second season of Noah Hawley’s astonishing anthology TV show Fargo, loosely inspired by Joel and Ethan Coen’s Oscar-winning crime drama, features Cristin Milioti in the recurring role of Officer Lou Solverson’s ailing wife, Betsy.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Black Mirror: U.S.S. Callister (2017)

Starring: Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti

What it’s about: A lonely computer programmer escapes into his own virtual world inspired by a classic sci-fi TV show where things are not quite what they seem.

Why it is one of the best Cristin Milioti movies: Cristin Milioti would reunite with her Fargo Season 2 co-star Jesse Plemons in one of the best episodes of Black Mirror, “U.S.S. Callister,” in which she brings some irreverent and charming humor to the typically bleak horror anthology TV show from creator Charlie Brooker.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Palm Springs (2020)

Director: Max Barbakow

Starring: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons

What it’s about: A disillusioned man and woman meet at a wedding and soon form an unlikely bond over a bizarre situation.

Why it is one of the best Cristin Milioti movies: The less you know about Palm Springs the better, but I would say it is one of the best movies on Hulu for its refreshing take on a familiar concept, stellar wit, and a wonderful performance by Milioti.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Death To 2020 (2020)

Director: Al Campbell, Alice Mathias

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Cristin Milioti

What it’s about: A look back on some of the uproarious and disastrous moments that befell the United States and the United Kingdom in the year 2020.

Why it is one of the best Cristin Milioti movies: The actor appears as “self-described regular soccer mom” Kathy Flowers in Death to 2020 – a mockumentary-style satire reflecting on one of the most chaotic years in recent memory.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Death To 2021 (2021)

Director: Jack Clough, Josh Ruben

Starring: Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, Cristin Milioti

What it’s about: A look back on some of the uproarious and disastrous moments that befell the United States and the United Kingdom in the year 2021.

Why it is one of the best Cristin Milioti movies: Things do not appear to get much better for the world, as evident by the moments captured in the mockumentary sequel, Death to 2021, in which Milioti reprises her role as Kathy Flowers, who comments on her participation in the January 6th Insurrection.

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Resort (2022)

Starring: Cristin Milioti, William Jackson Harper

What it’s about: A couple stumbles upon a 15-year-old case of a mysterious disappearance while celebrating their wedding anniversary at a seemingly idyllic vacation spot.

Why it is one of the best Cristin Milioti TV shows: Created by Andy Siara, one of the best TV shows on Peacock, The Resort, is an engaging mystery with a wild finale that will keep you in suspense and in awe of Milioti’s eclectic performance.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Hit-Monkey (2021-2024)

Starring: Fred Tatasciore, Jason Sudeikis, Cristin Milioti

What it’s about: The ghost of an American assassin acts as a mentor to a Japanese snow monkey seeking revenge on Tokyo’s criminal underworld.

Why it is one of the best Cristin Milioti TV shows: Based on the Marvel comic, Hit-Monkey is a wild animated crime thriller series that sees the star join as Bryce McHenry’s estranged daughter, Iris, in Season 2.

If we never see a Season 2 of The Penguin, at least we know we will see more of Cristin Milioti in the animated upcoming 2025 movie, In Your Dreams, and in Black Mirror Season 7, which will include a follow-up to “U.S.S. Callister.”