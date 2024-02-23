After Glen Powell's Chad Powers Show Was Announced, Eli Manning Trolled Him And The Top Gun: Maverick Star Had An A+ Response

Taking a page out of the Ted Lasso playbook, Glen Powell is in the process of creating a show about a beloved sketch character from ESPN. It was announced yesterday that the Top Gun: Maverick star is starring, co-creating, co-writing and executive-producing Chad Powers, a series inspired by Eli Manning’s character of the same name. So, now that fans are looking forward to this new half-hour comedy from Hulu about a guy going undercover to try and walk onto a football team, the actor and the NFL legend are getting the fun started by trolling each other on social media.

Following the official announcement of the Hulu series Chad Powers, Eli Manning took to X to poke fun at the actor who will be playing his iconic character from Eli's Places. Trolling Powell over that iconic football scene in Top Gun: Maverick , the former New York Giants quarterback wrote:

I hope Glen is working on his QB skills, I saw him throw a football in Maverick…he has some work to do!!

During the football montage in Top Gun: Maverick, along with all those well-oiled abs , you do see Powell throw the football as Hangman. That’s what Manning was poking fun at in his tweet. However, the actor, who is not afraid to hilariously fire back on social media , threw it right back at him, posting on X :

I saved America and you’re nitpicking me about the long ball. Talk to me when you win a championship lathered in coconut oil…

While Eli Manning does have two Super Bowl titles, Powell felt the need to point out that he didn’t do it on a beach, lathered in oil…and remember that wasn’t normal football the Maverick cast was playing either. They were playing dogfight football, which meant both teams were playing offense and defense at all times.

Of course, all this joking is in good fun, and both Manning and Powell are stoked about Chad Powers. In a press release about the announcement of the show, the Set It Up actor, and his co-creator Michael Waldron, expressed their excitement about this comedy, saying in a joint statement:

We’re both diehard college football fans. When we saw Eli as Chad Powers, we knew that was the way into a big, fun story about this world. We’re excited to be part of this team, and can’t wait to get Chad in the game. Think fast, run fast.

Eli Manning was just as enthusiastic about the project, saying:

The love for Chad Powers has surprised me in spectacular ways. I played 16 years in the NFL, but now when I’m in a restaurant or walking through an airport, it’s not uncommon for fans to scream, ‘Hey Chad!’ I’m so excited to team up with my friends Glen Powell, Michael Waldron and Omaha Productions to continue to tell the Chad Powers story and see what he does next.

Like the football scene in Top Gun: Maverick, Chad Powers went viral. The video, which you can see below, follows Eli Manning as he disguises himself Undercover Boss style and tries to walk onto Penn State’s football team.

The show will see Powell play quarterback Russ Holliday as he decides to try and walk onto a struggling football team in disguise after his temper ruins his college career.

Personally, I can’t wait for Chad Powers. Manning’s original sketch is hilarious and considering this interaction, it’s clear that he and Powell are a super funny dynamic duo who can’t wait to work together.