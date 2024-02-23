After Glen Powell's Chad Powers Show Was Announced, Eli Manning Trolled Him And The Top Gun: Maverick Star Had An A+ Response
The boys are going back and forth, and it's hilarious.
Taking a page out of the Ted Lasso playbook, Glen Powell is in the process of creating a show about a beloved sketch character from ESPN. It was announced yesterday that the Top Gun: Maverick star is starring, co-creating, co-writing and executive-producing Chad Powers, a series inspired by Eli Manning’s character of the same name. So, now that fans are looking forward to this new half-hour comedy from Hulu about a guy going undercover to try and walk onto a football team, the actor and the NFL legend are getting the fun started by trolling each other on social media.
Following the official announcement of the Hulu series Chad Powers, Eli Manning took to X to poke fun at the actor who will be playing his iconic character from Eli's Places. Trolling Powell over that iconic football scene in Top Gun: Maverick, the former New York Giants quarterback wrote:
During the football montage in Top Gun: Maverick, along with all those well-oiled abs, you do see Powell throw the football as Hangman. That’s what Manning was poking fun at in his tweet. However, the actor, who is not afraid to hilariously fire back on social media, threw it right back at him, posting on X:
While Eli Manning does have two Super Bowl titles, Powell felt the need to point out that he didn’t do it on a beach, lathered in oil…and remember that wasn’t normal football the Maverick cast was playing either. They were playing dogfight football, which meant both teams were playing offense and defense at all times.
Of course, all this joking is in good fun, and both Manning and Powell are stoked about Chad Powers. In a press release about the announcement of the show, the Set It Up actor, and his co-creator Michael Waldron, expressed their excitement about this comedy, saying in a joint statement:
Eli Manning was just as enthusiastic about the project, saying:
Like the football scene in Top Gun: Maverick, Chad Powers went viral. The video, which you can see below, follows Eli Manning as he disguises himself Undercover Boss style and tries to walk onto Penn State’s football team.
The show will see Powell play quarterback Russ Holliday as he decides to try and walk onto a struggling football team in disguise after his temper ruins his college career.
Personally, I can’t wait for Chad Powers. Manning’s original sketch is hilarious and considering this interaction, it’s clear that he and Powell are a super funny dynamic duo who can’t wait to work together.
However, we’ll have to wait a while before we can use a Hulu subscription to watch the series. But, have no fear, while we wait for Chad Powers, you can keep up with Glen Powell’s busy year, because he has two big films premiering on the 2024 movie schedule -- the Netflix project Hit Man and the new chapter in the Twister saga, aptly named Twisters. You can also always go back and witness the scene that started this hilarious roasting between the actor and Eli Manning by streaming Top Gun: Maverick with a Paramount+ subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Laura Hurley
By Dirk Libbey
By Mick Joest