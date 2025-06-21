Bridgerton Season 4 Celebrated The End Of Filming With A Swoon-Worthy Video, But Fans Are Freaking Out Over The Same Thing

Romance fans love their yearning, but knowing that the next season of Bridgerton isn’t among 2025 Netflix release dates has been testing our patience. Thankfully, the latest update about Season 4 only brings us closer! But I’m right there with fans who are all asking the same question about it.

Bridgerton Has Officially Wrapped, And There’s A Cute Video To Show For It

On Friday, Netflix brought a smile to the faces of Bridgerton fans by posting a sweet video on Instagram showcasing that Season 4 of the Regency romance series has wrapped production. Check it out below:

Okay, I love this. It’s really fun to see the main cast of the series go into a trailer with all their period-appropriate costuming and leave in their street clothes. The Bridgerton account shared the video with the message that it was meant to help the fans bid “farewell” to the cast “as they conclude the production” of Season 4.

It’s a lovely little montage that features actors like Nicola Coughlan (a.k.a. Penelope Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), and newcomer to the series Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek) going from their fancy attire to joining the present day.

Seeing each of their faces, especially considering it has been over a year since Season 3, can bring fans all sorts of joy over being closer to catching up with them once more. However, the video left a lot of fans with questions, too.

Fans Can’t Stop Asking About Missing Cast Members

Did you notice all the actors from the series who were not part of the video? Bridgerton fans won’t stop talking about it. Check out some of the commentary:

“Colin?? Antony?? Kate? 😢"- @stephhknox

“Woooooow but where’s Colin? Why he isn’t with his lovely wife?” - @polininthemirror

“Where’s our material husband Colin Bridgerton??? I’m so happy to see Pen 🥹💛” - @valentina_garuti

“Where is our Lord Whistledown 😍” - @just.mirna

“COLIN WHERE ARE YOU????? 😢” - @darksky97_

I don’t know about you, but I especially found it interesting that Colin Bridgerton was the most popular actor out of the bunch that people were throwing up hands over not seeing in the wrap video. Remember when fans weren’t super high on the character?

Other notable absent actors we expect to see in the new season are Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony, Simone Ashley’s Kate, and Claudia Jessie’s Eloise Bridgerton. But if you’re worried they are not in the season at all, don’t fret. Another video from set that was released on Valentine’s Day featured many of the missing actors being talked about. Plus, we know that Jonathan Bailey has been promoting Jurassic World Rebirth with his “slutty little glasses” , and just talked about basically never wanting to leave the show .

I totally agree that I would have swooned all the more if all of the cast was in the video, but I’m also convinced those absent were just not there the day the video was filmed rather than being totally out of the Ton. The new season is officially arriving sometime in 2026!