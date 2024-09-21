Emily In Paris Season 5: What We Know So Far

Emily in Paris Season 5 is officially confirmed after the fourth season came out as part of the 2024 premiere schedule.

Ever since Emily in Paris premiered in 2020, it has steadily returned each year with new drama and love triangles for fans to enjoy. While there are plenty of people who love to hate the series (for various reasons and criticism of the French stereotypes ), the show itself is still an entertaining and popular series that, for me, is a comfort show. And, of course, now, it has been renewed for Season 5.



But, what do we know about Emily's next season in Paris? Here is what's been said so far.

(Image credit: Netflix)

As of September 2024, there is no set premiere date for Emily in Paris Season 5, which isn't that much of a shocker. Netflix Tudum confirmed the just this month, when the fourth season came to an end, so it would be pretty surprising to already have a premiere date set.

Emily in Paris, in general, is one of the best shows to binge-watch on Netflix because it's so easy to follow, but what's even better is that it's one of the few Netflix shows that you can pretty much expect not to wait super long for. While we've been waiting years for Stranger Things Season 5 and the next season of The Witcher, the Lily Collins-led series has been consistent with its releases.

The longest fans have had to wait for a new season was actually the fourth. The third season came out at the very end of 2022, while this fourth one came out in both August and September of this year. We might end up getting Season 5 in 2025, but if not, 2026 is a safe bet.

The Emily In Paris Season 5 Cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

While nothing has been confirmed yet in terms of who will return to the Emily in Paris cast, here is who we can probably expect to see once more:

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Camille Razat as Camille

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Arnaud Binard as Laurent G.

Kevin Dias as Benoît

Thalia Besson as Geneviève

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello

Granted, there were some changes in the cast within Season 4, where more characters have additional screen time, and others have gone on to have more off-screen stories (like Camille and Alfie). But Season 5 is still going to be just as dramatic, if not more so.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What Is Emily In Paris Season 5 Going To Be About?

(Image credit: Netflix)

With any Emily in Paris season, there are so many storylines that interact with each other that it's almost hard to keep up. Based on information from interviews, though, here is what we can expect to see happen in Emily in Paris Season 5:

Season 5 Will Continue Emily's Adventures In Rome, But She's Not Leaving Paris

For those who still need to catch up with Season 4, Emily actually ends up taking a gig in Rome thanks to her boss, Sylvie, who wants to open up an office for their marketing firm in Italy. In the interview with Tudum, Darren Star said that Season 5 is certainly going to cover Emily's time in Rome as well as Paris:

We're thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily's adventures in Rome and Paris!

However, Starr also said in an interview with Deadline in September 2024 that just because Emily is in Rome now doesn't mean she is staying there, and she is still very much in the City of Love:

She didn't change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome. She is working in Rome sometimes. Sylvie's company has an office in Rome. Emily's getting that on its feet. I don't necessarily think that it means a permanent — in my mind, it's definitely not a permanent — move to Rome. We're not leaving Paris.

Marcello Will Also Be A Big Part Of Season 5

For those who don't know, Emily also happened to find a new man in the second half of Season 4 – a cute Italian named Marcello whose family actually runs a luxury clothing line and is the sweetest. In that Tudum article, Star also said that Marcello and Emily's relationship "will" be explored in Season 5:

I feel like they have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection. A lot of that's going to continue to play out next season.

After the drama that was Gabriel and Emily in Season 4 , even if Emily is drawn back to Gabriel so often, I really want these two to figure things out because I love Marcello so much.

There's No Guarantee Another Love Triangle Will Begin Between Gabriel, Emily And Marcello

Emily in Paris Season 4 can properly be described as "love-triangle city" because the first half was all about Emily and Gabriel trying to get together while Camille was pregnant – and then that big twist with Camille happened where it was revealed she wasn't pregnant later on.

Gabriel and Emily break up, and it leads to Emily meeting Marcello and going to Rome – you get the picture. But of course, in the finale, we see that Gabriel is going after Emily in Rome, and one would assume that this means another love triangle is coming. However, Star said in that same interview with Deadline that just because Gabriel is going after Emily doesn't mean another love triangle will begin or that they'll get together at all right now:

I think Gabriel realized that he doesn't want to let Emily go so easily, and he might have made a big mistake. They certainly had a big fight and a cooling off period. But I think he realized that by the end of the season, that there's something that he doesn't want to let Emily go. I don't know what that means. Doesn't necessarily mean they're going to be together instantly or ever. I don't know, but I think he feels there's unfinished business with the two of them.

I'm totally okay with that; these two need a break.

Camille May Not Be A Part Of The Triangle Anymore, But Her Story "Will Continue"

There are plenty of side characters who have stolen the show, both in good and bad ways. We talk about how Sylvie is really the main character of Emily in Paris and is amazing, or how hilarious Luc is, but another we have a lot of story on is Camille—and how, in the second half of the season, she decides to move away from Gabriel and have a life of her own and adopt a child.

This feels like a seemingly happy ending for her, but Star said in an interview with The Wrap in September 2024 that while Camille won't be involved in the love triangles right now – like Alfie – her story "will continue:"

I think she's always going to be part of the series — she's part of their world and I would never rule out the fact that we're going to see her again. Her story is going to continue.

While I'm sure it's going to be some time before we get to see Emily in Paris Season 5, all I know is that I'm eager for the next season – and I can't wait to see what adventures Emily gets up to in Italy.