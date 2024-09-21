Emily In Paris Season 5: What We Know So Far
Emily in...Roma???
Emily in Paris Season 5 is officially confirmed after the fourth season came out as part of the 2024 premiere schedule.
Ever since Emily in Paris premiered in 2020, it has steadily returned each year with new drama and love triangles for fans to enjoy. While there are plenty of people who love to hate the series (for various reasons and criticism of the French stereotypes), the show itself is still an entertaining and popular series that, for me, is a comfort show. And, of course, now, it has been renewed for Season 5.
But, what do we know about Emily's next season in Paris? Here is what's been said so far.
What Is The Emily In Paris Season 5 Premiere Date?
As of September 2024, there is no set premiere date for Emily in Paris Season 5, which isn't that much of a shocker. Netflix Tudum confirmed the just this month, when the fourth season came to an end, so it would be pretty surprising to already have a premiere date set.
Emily in Paris, in general, is one of the best shows to binge-watch on Netflix because it's so easy to follow, but what's even better is that it's one of the few Netflix shows that you can pretty much expect not to wait super long for. While we've been waiting years for Stranger Things Season 5 and the next season of The Witcher, the Lily Collins-led series has been consistent with its releases.
The longest fans have had to wait for a new season was actually the fourth. The third season came out at the very end of 2022, while this fourth one came out in both August and September of this year. We might end up getting Season 5 in 2025, but if not, 2026 is a safe bet.
The Emily In Paris Season 5 Cast
While nothing has been confirmed yet in terms of who will return to the Emily in Paris cast, here is who we can probably expect to see once more:
- Lily Collins as Emily Cooper
- Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie
- Ashley Park as Mindy Chen
- Lucas Bravo as Gabriel
- Samuel Arnold as Julien
- Camille Razat as Camille
- William Abadie as Antoine Lambert
- Lucien Laviscount as Alfie
- Arnaud Binard as Laurent G.
- Kevin Dias as Benoît
- Thalia Besson as Geneviève
- Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello
Granted, there were some changes in the cast within Season 4, where more characters have additional screen time, and others have gone on to have more off-screen stories (like Camille and Alfie). But Season 5 is still going to be just as dramatic, if not more so.
What Is Emily In Paris Season 5 Going To Be About?
With any Emily in Paris season, there are so many storylines that interact with each other that it's almost hard to keep up. Based on information from interviews, though, here is what we can expect to see happen in Emily in Paris Season 5:
Season 5 Will Continue Emily's Adventures In Rome, But She's Not Leaving Paris
For those who still need to catch up with Season 4, Emily actually ends up taking a gig in Rome thanks to her boss, Sylvie, who wants to open up an office for their marketing firm in Italy. In the interview with Tudum, Darren Star said that Season 5 is certainly going to cover Emily's time in Rome as well as Paris:
However, Starr also said in an interview with Deadline in September 2024 that just because Emily is in Rome now doesn't mean she is staying there, and she is still very much in the City of Love:
Marcello Will Also Be A Big Part Of Season 5
For those who don't know, Emily also happened to find a new man in the second half of Season 4 – a cute Italian named Marcello whose family actually runs a luxury clothing line and is the sweetest. In that Tudum article, Star also said that Marcello and Emily's relationship "will" be explored in Season 5:
After the drama that was Gabriel and Emily in Season 4, even if Emily is drawn back to Gabriel so often, I really want these two to figure things out because I love Marcello so much.
There's No Guarantee Another Love Triangle Will Begin Between Gabriel, Emily And Marcello
Emily in Paris Season 4 can properly be described as "love-triangle city" because the first half was all about Emily and Gabriel trying to get together while Camille was pregnant – and then that big twist with Camille happened where it was revealed she wasn't pregnant later on.
Gabriel and Emily break up, and it leads to Emily meeting Marcello and going to Rome – you get the picture. But of course, in the finale, we see that Gabriel is going after Emily in Rome, and one would assume that this means another love triangle is coming. However, Star said in that same interview with Deadline that just because Gabriel is going after Emily doesn't mean another love triangle will begin or that they'll get together at all right now:
I'm totally okay with that; these two need a break.
Camille May Not Be A Part Of The Triangle Anymore, But Her Story "Will Continue"
There are plenty of side characters who have stolen the show, both in good and bad ways. We talk about how Sylvie is really the main character of Emily in Paris and is amazing, or how hilarious Luc is, but another we have a lot of story on is Camille—and how, in the second half of the season, she decides to move away from Gabriel and have a life of her own and adopt a child.
This feels like a seemingly happy ending for her, but Star said in an interview with The Wrap in September 2024 that while Camille won't be involved in the love triangles right now – like Alfie – her story "will continue:"
While I'm sure it's going to be some time before we get to see Emily in Paris Season 5, all I know is that I'm eager for the next season – and I can't wait to see what adventures Emily gets up to in Italy.
