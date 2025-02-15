There's A Lot To Love In Bridgerton Season 4's Sneak Peek, But It's Anthony's Beard The Internet Is Hilariously Hyper-Fixating On
We JUST got the Bailey fans to calm down, Netflix!
Dear reader, it pains me to say that we shouldn’t expect everyone’s favorite Regency-era Netflix romance to return in the 2025 series. Certainly what we know about Bridgerton Season 4 had prepared us for that fact, although it doesn’t make it any less unpleasant. With the first footage from the set of the next chapter, the internet has been given a new obsession to help pass the time: marveling over the new facial hair shown on Jonathan Bailey's Lord Anthony Bridgerton.
Netflix Has Given Bridgerton Fans A Season 4 Gift In Time For Valentine’s Day
Surely this new wave of hysteria is just a case of the internet once more being overly thirsty, right? I mean, how good does Mr. Bailey’s beard look on the set of Bridgerton Season 4? Well, let’s take a look at the video tape and judge for ourselves:
The internet had it right with their all-caps reactions, seen below! Anthony’s beard is something that shows the experience and wisdom he’s gained in life, mixed with the rugged youth of a man settling into his true self. Clearly the love of Simone Ashley’s equally beguiling Kate has treated him well.
Well played, Jonathan Bailey, as you have the potential to steal this next season on The Ton with a smile and some well-curated facial hair. Should anyone doubt this idea, then you clearly don’t know the Bridgerton fandom.
Fans Rightfully Can’t Get Enough Of Jonathan Bailey’s New Look
Something tells me the statistics on Netflix subscription retention are about to get a healthy boost thanks to this star of stage and screen. Just as people were potentially cooled off from his braggadocious yet kindhearted charm as Prince Fiyero in Wicked, the big red streamer went and stoked the fires all over again.
With that in mind, here are some of the most vocal responses to this new look:
- “BEARDED ANTHONY BRIDGERTON HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY ONE AND ALL”- @iris_bee_
- “ANTHONY BRIDGERTON’S DILF ERA IS COMING” - @beebeakbee
- “POLIN INFRONT OF MIRROR, LW AND QC, PORTIA AND COLIN BESTIES, BEARDED ANTHONY BRIDGERTON??” - @chaoticguitar
- “ANTHONY BRIDGERTON BEARD ERA? I know Kate’s doing the splits on it.” - @ZendayasDriving
- “didn’t think anthony could get any finer and then they gave him a beard!!!!” - @jolangfrds
To agree with that last commenter, it truly didn’t seem as if Jonathan Bailey could get any dreamer for the masses. But life indeed found a way, and I’m willing to bet that Bailey’s role as Dr. Henry Loomis in Jurassic World Rebirth was part of the reason he had to stick with that look.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Seeing as a season of Bridgerton takes a while to produce, there’s a good possibility that the episodes involving Benedict and Sophie’s courtship overlapped with when Jonathan Bailey was shooting the footage we saw in the Jurassic World Rebirth trailer. And since the Shonda Rhimes-produced bodice ripper tends to demote previously featured couples to occasional appearances, it wouldn’t have made a lot of sense for the man to shave.
Gents, we’ve officially been given our example to step up our beard games, so as to charm the masses in the same fashion... which probably means the extended wait that could see Bridgerton Season 4 debuting in 2026 is even more of an advantage. Meanwhile, Jonathan Bailey’s rugged Disney academic style look will be seen in Jurassic World Rebirth, when it begins a new era in terror on July 2nd.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Shrinking Season 3 Just Got A Big Update From Harrison Ford And Christa Miller, And Fans Are Doing The 'Happy Dance' Over It
Britney’s Sam Asghari Is Lowkey Amazing At The Traitors And I’m Shook