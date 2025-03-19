I Was Bummed Netflix Scrapped Its Power Rangers Show, But Couldn't Be More Excited About The Latest Morphenomenal Revival News

Following the conclusion of Power Rangers Cosmic Fury in 2023, the morphemonal franchise that’s been around since 1993 has been on hiatus on the TV side of things. It’s not like there hasn’t been a lack of trying getting a new show off the ground though, as Netflix spent years working on its own Power Rangers revival. However, by June 2024, the streamer scrapped its plans for said revival, which bummed me out, but I’m excited to hear about the new Power Rangers plans that are underway for a different platform.

Contrary to the rumor from last December claiming that both a live-action movie and animated TV show were in development for the franchise, The Wrap is reporting that Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz are in negotiations to write, produce and showrun a live-action Power Rangers TV show. This potential series is being put together by Disney+ and 20th Century TV. This makes sense with Steinberg and Shotz’s involvement, as a Disney+ subscription is needed to access Percy Jackson, which was recently renewed for Season 3.

This report notes that Hasbro will produce the series, which will “reinvent the franchise for a whole new generation of fans while delighting those who already know and love the world of Power Rangers.” This clashes with the aforementioned rumor that also claimed that Paramount and Skydance were in talks to acquire the IP from Hasbro, which has owned Power Rangers since 2018. In addition to Percy Jackson, Steinberg and Shotz’s shared credits include Black Sails, See and The Old Man.

I’m hopeful this attempt to revive the Power Rangers franchise ends up happening. Back in 2017, the movie Power Rangers, which reboot the original Mighty Morphin’ characters, failed to make much of a splash critically or commercially, resulting in plans for multiple sequels being scrapped. But at least then, Power Rangers still had a presence on TV, with Power Rangers Ninja Steel airing on Nickelodeon.

Starting in 2021, Power Rangers Dino Fury and the follow-up Cosmic Fury became exclusively streamable with a Netflix subscription. So it made all the sense in the world for a new series to be set up there. That's also taking into account Netflix had been the streaming home to the older Power Rangers shows for a while.

The End of the F***ing World’s Jonathan Entwistle’s was tapped to oversee Power Rangers’ new shared universe in 2020. A few years later, The Witcher’s Jenny Klein was selected to showrun the series. There was also a time when Entwistle in talks to direct a Power Rangers movie that would have followed its heroes time traveling to the 1990s, but nothing ever came of that project.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that if Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz’s Power Rangers series moves forward at Disney+, it would be a homecoming of sorts. That’s because Disney owned the franchise from 2002 to 2010. We here at CinemaBlend will let you know if the Mouse House officially announces it’s getting back into the Power Rangers business.