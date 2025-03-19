I Was Bummed Netflix Scrapped Its Power Rangers Show, But Couldn't Be More Excited About The Latest Morphenomenal Revival News
Finger crossed this one sticks.
Following the conclusion of Power Rangers Cosmic Fury in 2023, the morphemonal franchise that’s been around since 1993 has been on hiatus on the TV side of things. It’s not like there hasn’t been a lack of trying getting a new show off the ground though, as Netflix spent years working on its own Power Rangers revival. However, by June 2024, the streamer scrapped its plans for said revival, which bummed me out, but I’m excited to hear about the new Power Rangers plans that are underway for a different platform.
Contrary to the rumor from last December claiming that both a live-action movie and animated TV show were in development for the franchise, The Wrap is reporting that Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz are in negotiations to write, produce and showrun a live-action Power Rangers TV show. This potential series is being put together by Disney+ and 20th Century TV. This makes sense with Steinberg and Shotz’s involvement, as a Disney+ subscription is needed to access Percy Jackson, which was recently renewed for Season 3.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
While we wait to see if this Power Rangers series moves forward, check out offerings ranging from the complete Marvel and Star Wars franchises, to animated classics straight from the Walt Disney Vault, to documentaries from National Geographic. Wholesome entertainment for all the family, starting at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.
This report notes that Hasbro will produce the series, which will “reinvent the franchise for a whole new generation of fans while delighting those who already know and love the world of Power Rangers.” This clashes with the aforementioned rumor that also claimed that Paramount and Skydance were in talks to acquire the IP from Hasbro, which has owned Power Rangers since 2018. In addition to Percy Jackson, Steinberg and Shotz’s shared credits include Black Sails, See and The Old Man.
I’m hopeful this attempt to revive the Power Rangers franchise ends up happening. Back in 2017, the movie Power Rangers, which reboot the original Mighty Morphin’ characters, failed to make much of a splash critically or commercially, resulting in plans for multiple sequels being scrapped. But at least then, Power Rangers still had a presence on TV, with Power Rangers Ninja Steel airing on Nickelodeon.
Starting in 2021, Power Rangers Dino Fury and the follow-up Cosmic Fury became exclusively streamable with a Netflix subscription. So it made all the sense in the world for a new series to be set up there. That's also taking into account Netflix had been the streaming home to the older Power Rangers shows for a while.
The End of the F***ing World’s Jonathan Entwistle’s was tapped to oversee Power Rangers’ new shared universe in 2020. A few years later, The Witcher’s Jenny Klein was selected to showrun the series. There was also a time when Entwistle in talks to direct a Power Rangers movie that would have followed its heroes time traveling to the 1990s, but nothing ever came of that project.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that if Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz’s Power Rangers series moves forward at Disney+, it would be a homecoming of sorts. That’s because Disney owned the franchise from 2002 to 2010. We here at CinemaBlend will let you know if the Mouse House officially announces it’s getting back into the Power Rangers business.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
After Two Episodes, I'm Enjoying Ellen Pompeo's Good American Family More Than Natalia Grace's Docuseries, But I'm Not Sure That's A Good Thing
Why Did Sweet Magnolias Kill Off Bill, Anyway? The Showrunner Reveals How The Convo Went With Chris Klein