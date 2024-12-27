Power Rangers Franchise Rumored To Come Back In Big Way Following Collapse Of Netflix Plans, And We May Already Know Where It Will End Up

2024 was a big year for the Power Rangers franchise for several reasons, but the most negative one was how for the first time since 1993, no TV show was aired (this is counting the “re-version” of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers that was broadcast in 2010 and labeled as Season 18). Adding insult to injury, it was reported in June that the Power Rangers reboot series being developed at Netflix was scrapped, which in turn killed the wider shared universe plans that’d been in the works since 2020.

However, it was also mentioned at the time that Hasbro Entertainment was “exploring a new creative direction for the series.” Half a year later, not only has a new rumor surfaced regarding how the franchise is set to return in a big way, we may also know where it will be set up following the collapse of the Netflix plans.

What The Next Power Rangers Projects Are Rumored To Be

According to scooper Daniel Richtman (via ComicBookMovie), a new live-action movie and an animated TV show are being developed for the Power Rangers franchise. No additional details were provided in this initial report, but in their own information dump, Super-Jin mentioned that the new movie will have nothing to do with the ‘90s-set reboot that Jonathan Entwistle had been putting together at Netflix. It was also stated that the movie will be a theatrical release, although given how the 2017 Power Rangers movie ended up critically and commercially underperforming, those putting together the next feature will be “cautious” about picking the release date (which may end up being in late 2026) before making the official announcement.

This movie and TV show would certainly do the trick with bringing back these morphenomenal superheroes back to the forefront. I would be especially excited to see the latter, as there’s never been an animated series in the Power Rangers franchise before, and I think it would lend itself well to an anime-style. As for the movie, my main hope is it has better luck than the 2017 reboot did, as that was also intended to revitalize the brand, but culminated in Saban selling the Rangers to Hasbro.

Where The Power Ranges Franchise Is Allegedly Being Set Up Next

So now that Netflix is no longer in the Power Rangers business, where would this movie and TV show be set up? Super-Jin also mentioned in his X post that Paramount and Skydance in final negotiations to obtain the Power Rangers media rights from Hasbro. Ryan Unicomb added in his confirmation of this information that it “sounds like it’s a full buyout of the IP from Hasbro, with Skydance keeping its standing percentage & Paramount becoming the main owner.”

If this is accurate, then that means Paramount Pictures would be releasing this new movie in theaters, and I sincerely hope that the power-that-be do stick to the theatrical plan rather than make it a streaming exclusive. Which brings me to the animated TV show: if Paramount and Skydance gets its hands on Power Rangers, then it stands to reason that this small screen project would become streamable with a Paramount+ subscription. I would also hope that the older TV shows would also become available on that service. Currently most of said shows can be found on Tube, though more recent fare like Power Rangers Dino Fury, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury and the 20th anniversary special Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Once & Always are still only accessible with a Netflix subscription.

Rest assured, CinemaBlend will pass along any official announcement regarding what’s next for Power Rangers when it comes in. But if any of the above ends up coming true, I’m hopeful that the franchise will experience a huge resurgence in the latter half of the 2020s.