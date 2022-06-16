Netflix's Power Ranger Series Just Got A Lot More Exciting By Landing Some Witcher Talent

The Power Rangers property has kept a firm foothold in the television realm since Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers premiered back in 1993, with Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2 currently holding down the fort. However, efforts are currently underway to expand the franchise across both film and TV for Netflix, and that includes a series in development that’s separate from the more kid-friendly Power Rangers fare. Now that particular project has taken a major step forward by bringing in some talent from The Witcher, another series viewable with a Netflix subscription.

Jenny Klein, who was a co-executive producer during The Witcher Season 1 and wrote the episode “Four Marks,” has signed a two-year deal with Entertainment One, the studio that was acquired by Hasbro at the end of 2019. As reported by Deadline, Klein will develop genre and drama-based television content under this deal, and this includes showrunning Netflix’s Power Rangers series. She’ll work alongside The End of the F***ing World’s Jonathan Entwistle, who joined EOne in 2020 to oversee expanding the Power Rangers universe, and he’s clearly jazzed about Klein coming aboard, as you’ll see below:

So f***ing happy to have the amazing @jennydelherpes on our new Rangers series - You should all be very excited!! https://t.co/H09by3GgxrJune 14, 2022 See more

Along with The Witcher, Jenny Klein’s other TV work includes Supernatural, Jessica Jones, Cloak & Dagger, Sacred Lies, The Tick and The Thing About Pam. She also has the Amazon miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six coming up, which finished filming in May. Klein said the following about her deal with EOne:

eOne is an impressively versatile home to develop original content, and with its incredible toy box to dig into, it’s such an exciting place to be. I couldn’t feel prouder to bring its beloved IP to viewers.

A lot has changed for the Power Rangers brand since the reboot movie was released by Lionsgate in 2017 and both commercially underperformed and was met with mixed critical reception, resulting in Power Rangers sequels being scrapped. A year after that theatrical run, Hasbro acquired the property, and then around the time that EOne was looped into the toy company, it was reported that another Power Rangers reboot movie was in the works, with this story involving a team of modern day Rangers traveling back to the 1990s. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’s Patrick Burleigh was reportedly writing the script, and Jonathan Entwistle was in negotiations to direct.

There hasn’t been any major updates on this Power Rangers movie since then, although given Jonathan Entwistle’s current position and the “whole-world approach” being taken with the franchise, it’s a good bet it’s still being worked on, though someone else may end up directing given Entwistle’s added responsibilities. It’s also unclear if the Power Rangers series he and Jenny Klein are working on will be directly tied to this movie or set in another corner of the Power Rangers multiverse. In any case, Klein’s extensive TV experience, particularly with The Witcher and other genre work, it sounds like Netflix’s Power Rangers series is in good hands.

As soon as any concrete details about what to expect from the Power Rangers series are made public, CinemaBlend will share them. For now, you can keep yourself entertained looking through the many other shows on Netflix available to instantly stream, including Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, Power Rangers Dino Fury, Power Rangers Ninja Steel and Power Rangers Beast Morphers.