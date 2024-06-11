Netflix’s Power Rangers Reboot Is No Longer Happening, But There Is Some Good News For The Morphenomenal Franchise

If you’re a Power Rangers fan, then for the last several years, it’s been important for you to have a Netflix subscription. In addition to Power Rangers Dino Fury and the follow-up series Cosmic Fury being exclusively available on the streaming service after initially airing on Nickelodeon, Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Once & Always, which celebrated that show’s 30th anniversary, also hit Netflix last year. Until today, Netflix was also going to be home to the more adult-oriented Power Rangers reboot series, and while that’s no longer happening, there is some good news for fans of the morphenomenal franchise.

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first. TVLine reports that this Power Rangers series, which would be showrun by Jenny Klein, is no longer moving forward at Netflix. The project was going to be part of a wider effort to build a new Power Rangers shared universe across film and TV, which was being supervised by The End of the F***ing World’s Jonathan Entwistle. It was also reported back in 2019 that Entwhistle was working on a reboot movie following a team of Rangers being sent back to the 1990s, but presumably that project was shelved since no major updates ever followed.

Now here’s why Power Rangers fans shouldn’t feel downtrodden, at least for right now. TVLine’s report mentions that Hasbro Entertainment, which owns the franchise, is “exploring a new creative direction for the series,” and “with a new partner.” In other words, the series hasn’t been completely scrapped, it’s just being retooled, and assuming that goes well, then Hasbro can find a home for it somewhere else. Perhaps in a few years time, we’ll be able to view the show with something like a Paramount+ subscription or Peacock subscription.

This news arrives at a time when for the first time in the franchise’s existence (if we count the re-version of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers that aired in 2010), there isn’t a new Power Rangers show airing. Following Cosmic Fury’s conclusion in 2023, Hasbro announced that no more seasons would be filmed in New Zealand. Let’s also not forget that 2017 delivered the Power Rangers movie that reboot the Mighty Morphin’ characters with actors like Dacre Montgomery, RJ Cyler, Naomi Scott, Becky G and Audi Lin, among others. After being met with mixed reviews and commercially underperforming, plans for a sequel were set aside.

Although Cosmic Fury showrunner Simon Bennett told Heat'd last year that Netflix's Power Rangers reboot series would likely arrive "sometime in 2025," now that Hasbro is going back to the drawing board, we're in for a longer wait.