Hang On, Could Muppets Mayhem Success Actually Lead To Retheme For Disney World Ride?

Not everybody loves it when a popular attraction at Walt Disney World gets rethemed. A lot of people were bummed when Malestrom transformed into Frozen Ever After. The people upset at seeing Splash Mountain transformed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure haven’t been able to stop talking about it. However, there may be one ride that Disney World fans are actually in favor of seeing rethemed, and one popular idea for that retheme may be a much more real possibility than we ever thought. What do you say to The Rock’ N’ Roller Coaster starring The Electric Mayhem?

For better or worse the fact is that Aerosmith just isn’t as popular a band as they were 25 years ago when Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith first opened. There have been a lot of rumors in the past that Rock 'N' Roller Coaster could be rethemed or replaced. One recent rumor suggested that Queen could take over the roller coaster. I’ve thrown out a few different ideas for retheming Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster myself, and one of those ideas, using The Muppets' band The Electric Mayhem, has been a popular one among fans for some time. But it’s apparently more than just a fan idea, as Jeff Yorkes co-creator of The Muppets Mayhem on Disney+, has revealed that doing exactly that was part of the original pitch to Disney.

Not gonna lie-- this was absolutely part of our original pitch and is another piece of this dream. Fingers-crossed that it happens. 🤞🏻🤞🏻 #TheMuppetsMayhemRUMOR - Muppets Mayhem To Replace Aerosmith On Rock 'n' Rollercoaster, Fans Give It A Thumbs UP! https://t.co/TBitIw5yPhJune 8, 2023 See more

It’s one thing for fans to casually talk about how cool they think the coaster would be if it included The Muppets, it’s quite another to learn that people with the ear of people who can make such decisions have actively discussed this possibility. Of course, there is one important detail that is certainly going to be key to this actually happening. The Muppets Mayhem has to be a hit on Disney+.

It’s all well and good to say that Aerosmith isn’t as popular as they once were, but Walt Disney World isn’t going to retheme a ride to something else that also doesn’t have proven staying power. If The Muppets Mayhem doesn’t draw viewers to Disney+, then it probably won’t draw guests to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This is probably why Yorkes is crossing his fingers because this is an idea that absolutely could happen but only if the show is a hit.

This certainly wouldn't be the first time that casual talk among theme park fans on social media actually mirrored the reality that followed. Following the debut of Hawkeye on Disney+, many Disneyland Resort fans joked that Rogers: The Musical should take over the then-vacant Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure. Cut to now, and Rogers: The Musical is set to debut at the Hyperion at the end of this month.

There are a lot of reasons why The Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster Starring The Electric Mayhem could be a big win for Disney World. Disney has a licensing deal in place with Aerosmith to use the name, likenesses, and music, and that’s money they wouldn’t have to spend if they use characters they already own. The potential longevity is also greater. While the show’s success is likely needed to get the transition to happen, once it did, it would be able to find its own success independent of the show, and as long as The Muppets as a whole were popular, the ride would likely continue to be as well.

Also, Doctor Teeth is much less likely to get involved in a sex scandal.

Hopefully, everybody is already watching Muppets Mayhem because the show is absolutely excellent. If everybody is watching the show, then perhaps this retheme could actually happen.