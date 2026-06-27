Chanel Gave Us A Stunning View Of Dua Lipa's Wedding Dress

When you’re a chart-topping pop singer, you have no excuse not to pull all the stops for your wedding day, and Dua Lipa sure did. The singer tied the knot to Eternity actor Callum Turner with two ceremonies, and I'm dumbfounded over her wedding dress – especially after Chanel gave us a closer look at the garment made by the brand for her.

The hot celebrity couple first made their union official on May 31 at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall (which is the same venue where the likes of Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr married their partners) for an intimate affair. Then, they jetted off to Italy for an extravagant three-day wedding celebration with high-profile guests like Elton John, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson and Donatella Versace in attendance. Check out the closer look at Dua Lipa’s stunner of a gown:

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What an absolute dream of a wedding dress. The Haute Couture gown was designed by Matthieu Blazy. It features hand-embroidered embellishments with over 480,000 beads and 25,000 feathers. It is reportedly also the product of 1,155 hours of needlework. What a beautiful piece she wore on June 6 during their second ceremony, which apparently took place in the 18th-century Sicilian mansion Villa Valguarnera, where Elton John reportedly sang “Your Song” as they exchanged vows, per InStyle.

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Having feathers on a dress that extends to the train is a bold choice, but the designers absolutely nailed it. You can check out Dua Lipa in the dress alongside her hubby on her Instagram. I love how she implemented the feather detailing into her veil as well. The pop star's wedding gown toes a beautiful line between being incredibly classy and opulent while being very fun and party-like as well. I don’t know how a wedding dress gets better than that.

Dua Lipa is known for her impeccable fashion, but this one takes the cake for sure. Previously, the pop star memorably wore white on tour by wearing a T-shirt as a skirt and got wrongly got flack for going to someone else’s wedding in a sheer white dress, but I don’t know how she’s going to top her own wedding dress – or if she wants to.

Now that Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are officially husband and wife, they’ve been enjoying an Italian honeymoon that also looks straight out of a dream. Take a look:

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The pair reportedly started dating in January 2024. Dua confirmed they were engaged after months of rumors last summer, and a year later, here they are already married. Both of them have been juggling wedding planning with their careers. Dua Lipa wrapped a world tour she was on for most of last year back in December, and Callum Turner is set to star in one of the rom-coms on the 2026 movie schedule, One Night Only, coming out on August 7.

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Our congrats to the married couple, of course, but also a huge congrats to the geniuses who pulled off that magical wedding gown!