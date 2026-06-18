An Expert Explained Exactly Why Putting On A Wedding At Madison Square Garden Is A Giant Flex For Taylor Swift
Best believe she's still bejeweled.
It sounds like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding could be quite the “Enchanted” event if it is indeed held at Madison Square Garden. It’s been widely reported that the couple could tie the knot in early July at the iconic New York City venue. Now, an expert has explained why having this massive event there is a giant flex for the pop star.
You know it’s a big deal when someone compares a potential event to the blockbuster tour that was the Eras Tour, and that’s exactly what one expert did when talking about Swift and Kelce’s MSG-based wedding. Calling this alleged plan an “Eras-tour level production,” Darren Olarsch, the founder of On The Move Entertainment, told Page Six why this wedding could be even bigger and more glamorous than most:
That’s quite the price difference; however, it makes sense. I would assume that if they hold their wedding here, they'd want to make it look totally different from the Madison Square Garden everyone knows. That would likely require concert-level production and a big budget. But Swift is a billionaire, and while Kelce is the “less famous person” in the relationship, he’s also had a very lucrative career. So, I would assume they can handle the cost of a wedding in The Garden.
Still, the price tag on an MSG wedding is staggering, and the fact that Swift’s could be there is quite the flex. Adding to that flex is the transformation the venue could go through in preparation for this big day. Olarsch said that it’s possible that a production team could “build out overhead structures” to make the arena more “romantic, close and intimate.” The expert also went on to claim that they could really build something special in MSG, explaining:
He also noted that they could hide the tiers of seating with lighting. Meanwhile, one source commented on how the main floor of the arena could be used for dinner and dancing, and another insider claimed that MSG’s Infosys Theater could be used for the ceremony.
Overall, if this is indeed the plan for Swift and Kelce’s wedding, it could take days to build everything and days to take it down. Interestingly, Madison Square Garden does not have events booked between June 29 and July 6, which feeds into the theory that the couple could say “I do” on July 3 in the middle of Manhattan.
If that does happen, it feels like Madison Square Garden would be turned into a venue that looks nothing like the one we’re used to seeing. While Swift was courtside during the NBA Finals and cheering on the Knicks, if she’s getting married there, I would assume a hardwood floor and arena-style seating wouldn’t be what they want.
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However, overall, we really don’t know what the plan is for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. After the singer and football player got engaged last year, there has been tons of speculation and rumors about when and where they’d have their wedding. It seems Madison Square Garden in early July is the answer to those two questions, and if that ends up being true, it would be quite the flex for Taylor Swift.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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