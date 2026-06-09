Emily Blunt's Slatted Disclosure Day Red Carpet Dress Is Like Nothing I've Ever Seen

Last night, video footage starting running around of Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski on the red carpet for Disclosure Day and she looked ethereal. Seriously, her slatted, structured top was like nothing I’ve ever seen before and it’s probably the coolest thing I’ve seen her wear since she rocked that dress with the floating shoulders on the Oscars red carpet a few years ago. However, it had me asking the eternal question, “How does this stay up?” That is, until I took a closer look.

Blunt was at the New York premiere for Disclosure Day on June 8 ahead of its upcoming 2026 movie release this weekend. While I’m still a little surprised Universal Pictures put on a premiere the same day the Knicks played the Spurs at home in Game 3, it seemed to go off without a hitch, and Blunt looked lovely.

She's always had a knack for picking out red carpet dresses with eye-catching silhouettes. Like I said, her gold, slatted, structured top was something brand new for celebrity fashion, and she paired it with a flowing satin-looking off-white skirt. Take a look at the whole effect:

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I was shook up just looking at this. Not simply because it is gorgeous, but also because I just could not figure out how those hard-material slats were staying in place. For a while I thought there must be some sort of thin, nearly invisible strap on both of her shoulders, but once I got a closer look and Blunt turned around, what was going on with her Tamara Ralph Spring 2026 design became much clearer.

Blunt previously wore a corseted look by Stella McCartney for another Disclosure Day carpet, and it turns out it’s the summer of corsets for her. That’s what’s actually happening, here. The slats, or what Tamara Ralph calls “spikes,” are attached to a nude-colored corset and simply seemed to be attached and not providing any actual structure. It’s genius. I love everything about it, including the fact she didn't have to hide behind dumpsters to premiere it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You almost never see a dress like this, one that’s so unique and so structured but looks relatively comfortable to wear. I’m not trying to argue this is as nice as throwing on some SKIMS , but it looks both fashionable and relatively easy to wear at the same time. Although, I don’t know that I can vouch for the top once Blunt is actually sitting in a chair.