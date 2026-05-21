Forget Taylor Swift, What’s The Tea On Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz’s Wedding?

I don’t think we can overstate how big of an event Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is going to be. It’s the closest thing America has to the royal wedding, and for months we’ve obsessed over everything from the bridesmaids to the venue to the date — which apparently even prompted the biggest party in the Hamptons to reschedule. However, some interesting details of Zoë Kravitz’s upcoming nuptials with Harry Styles are starting to come out, and sorry Swifties, my focus has officially shifted.

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles got engaged less than a year after their relationship was outed by a fan who saw them together in Rome. However, they’re apparently wasting no time getting plans in place, as sources for Page Six report that the duo plan to wed before the end of the year.

The celebrity couple is reportedly thinking of having “a small wedding” with just friends and family, though I have to wonder how small that could be for two A-listers of their caliber and Zoë Kravitz’s famous parents. Either way, the Blink Twice director and the Harry’s House artist are allegedly hoping to tie the knot in the UK — where they’ve spent much of their time together — and to do it around Christmas.

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I know the warmer months from spring to fall are the more traditional times to get married, but my goodness, how romantic is the thought of a London wedding around the holidays? What’s more, it sounds like they might be following in the celebrity tradition of having multiple ceremonies (Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be doing this, too, with one big event to serve as a decoy for a more intimate ceremony).

If Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are planning more than one event, it’s very likely New York would be the second location, with another source saying:

I know for a fact Zoë would want to do something in New York because of her dad, so if anything it’s going to be two weddings. Dad still lives in downtown [Manhattan]. It could be at the Fouquet’s Hotel. If she does two [weddings] it would be one in London and one in New York.

A December wedding actually makes sense, given what we know about the couple’s busy schedules. Harry Styles, for one, will be on tour from May to December after releasing his fourth studio album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. earlier this year.

In that case, Christmastime might be the couple’s first opportunity to tie the knot, and the thought that they want to do it as soon as possible makes it even sweeter!

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Regardless of which celebrity wedding has captured your attention more, I do have to wonder if longtime friends Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz have been in contact during the wedding planning process. It will also be interesting to see if they receive invitations to each other’s weddings, especially given the fact that Swift dated Harry Styles way back when.

Love is definitely in the air, and I can’t wait to find out more details about all of the big days to come.