Dua Lipa Just Wore A T-Shirt As A Skirt, And It's One Summer Look I Can't 'Wrap' My Head Around

Dua Lipa popped off both as a musician and a fashion icon at the Glastonbury Festival. We’ve seen the pop star rock memorable outfits, like the fully sheer pink number from the Barbie premiere , many times, and when she took the stage as a headliner at the festival, she wore multiple fun punk-rock ensembles that I'll be thinking about for a while. However, the one that really stood out was her all-white look which featured a skirt made out of a T-shirt, and I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around this sick piece of summer clothing.

This outfit was the second to last fit worn by Dua Lipa during her Glastonbury set, and she saved it for the perfect time in the show. She performed “Happy For You” in the look, and while I’m not quite sure how the shirt as a skirt worked, it was the ideal garment to jam out in as she sang the song, take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

As you can see, the outfit featured a white rhinestone crop top with black accent straps. Then the skirt is a matching T-shirt with the same rhinestones. This set is custom Acne Studios SS24, per their Instagram , and the pop star accessorized it with a chunky silver necklace and a black belt with chains that laid over the skirt/shirt.

It’s worth noting that Acne Studios is a brand that celebs love. For example, last fall, Kylie Jenner did a denim campaign with them, and earlier this spring, Katy Perry rocked a black bikini and sheer dress with shield sunglasses from the company. This shirt/skirt situation fits the brand’s vibe entirely, and it was also perfect for Dua Lipa and her show.

The BBC posted Dua Lipa’s whole set, and across the hour-and-a-half-long concert she had multiple costume changes, and they were all fabulous. Overall, she was rocking a kind of grunge-rock aesthetic across her whole Glastonbury weekend. When she performed “Houdini” she was rocking a super fun black fit that featured studded leather shorts, a massive belt and a glittery black halter top.

Dua Lipa - Houdini (Glastonbury 2024) - YouTube Watch On

She also wore a fun light purple and black slip dress, a black leather dress with a ripped skirt, and a black long-sleeve band T-shirt with red and black leopard print shorts.

Much like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour outfits , each of the “Dance The Night” singer’s looks were individual, however, they also all came together to help her create this wonderful concert.

Over the last few years, Dua Lipa’s star has risen exponentially – especially in the year since the release of the Barbie track “Dance The Night” and her album Radical Optimism. So, it makes sense that she was tapped to help headline one of the biggest music festivals around! And of course, she did it in style.

All this is to say, I’ll be thinking about this gorgeous white look that is lowkey like an “Illusion” and Dua Lipa’s epic set for a while. If you are looking to go listen to the music that helped make her one of Glastonbury’s headliners, you can stream Radical Optimism and her entire discography on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your music.