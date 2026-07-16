Rita Ora’s Sheerly Wicked Descendants Dress Was A+, But She Needed An Assist From Taika Waititi
Honestly, this made the fashion moment even better.
Rita Ora has always known how to slay a red carpet. She proved that once again too, as she celebrated the premiere of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland on the 2026 TV schedule while wearing a stunning sheer red gown. However, while this wicked fashion moment was A+ on its own, Taika Waititi did have to help her out with it, which made it even better.
Rita Ora Rocked A Sheer Red Dress To The Premiere Of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland
Seeing as Rita Ora is the Queen of Hearts in the Descendants universe, she obviously went for an all-red look for the premiere of Wicked Wonderland. It was wickedly stunning too, as it was completely sheer and paired with a pair of matching sheer gloves. Take a look:
The dress is by Do Long, and according to its Instagram, the garment was custom and “meticulously adorned with thousands of hand-applied embellishments.” So, while the front was completely sheer, the corset back was covered in red rhinestones. Truly, it was giving Queen of Hearts.
Personally, my favorite addition to this look was the matching sparkly red gloves. Not only does Ora love a sheer fashion moment, but she’s also a fan of a matching glove, and that was on full display here.
All around, the ensemble was fit for a royal, and it was wickedly gorgeous. However, to move around in it, the actress did need a hand from her hubby, Taika Waititi.
Taika Waititi Had To Assist Her With The Gown On The Red Carpet
Of course, Ora’s husband, Taika Waititi, was also at this premiere to support his wife. I mean that literally and figuratively too. That’s because not only was he there to celebrate her new film, but he also assisted her on the red carpet. Take a look:
First of all, how chivalrous of the Thor: Ragnarok director to fix her dress. That’s so sweet of him. Secondly, of course it’s also a funny moment, as you can see Waititi posing for the camera while adjusting her train with an A+ Blue Steel look. What can I say, it’s always wonderful to see this couple not only supporting each other, but also having a great time doing it.
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Now, Ora and Waititi revealed they were married in 2023, a year after they tied the knot. Before that, rumors had swirled about their nuptials. Overall, they’ve always spoken highly of each other, and they aren’t afraid to joke around either. I think this latest red carpet moment they shared fully proves that once again.
All in all, this fashion moment (and assist) is making me very excited for this new Descendants film. After Ora made her franchise debut in 2024’s Descendants: The Rise of the Red, she’s back as the Queen of Hearts in Wicked Wonderland. This is the fifth movie overall, and it sees the return of characters like Red and Chloe as they embark on a journey to Wonderland.
To watch it, you can catch Descendants: Wicked Wonderland on the Disney Channel today, July 16. Then, it will be available to stream with a Disney+ subscription alongside the other Descendants movies on July 17. Meanwhile, I’ll be thinking about the outfit Ora curated to celebrate this film’s release, and the cute and funny way Taika Waititi helped her out with it.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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