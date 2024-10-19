Chris Pratt Gets Real About Hollywood Stars Who Have ‘Sh–ty Attitudes’ While Hyping Up Millie Bobby Brown's Work In Their Netflix Movie

Chris Pratt is known for his laid-back charm and positive energy on and off screen. However, the Guardians of the Galaxy star made it clear just recently that he has no tolerance for negativity on set. While discussing his 2025 movie schedule release , Netflix's The Electric State, and hyping co-star Millie Bobby Brown, the Tomorrow War star shared his unfiltered thoughts on how Hollywood stars with bad attitudes can derail a production

The 45-year-old actor discussed his upcoming Netflix movie , directed by veteran Avengers filmmakers The Russo Brothers, during a panel at this year's New York Comic Con. Chris Pratt (via People ), praised his co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, for her upbeat demeanor, contrasting her professionalism with the disruptive behavior he’s seen from others in Hollywood. He didn’t hold back, pointing out that a “shitty” attitude not only makes the experience miserable for everyone but can also be a career-ender. As the Super Mario Bros. Movie alum said:

Look, these guys can attest to this, because they're the same way, like, there's no room for shitty attitudes there. You can't have a bad… you can't have a bad attitude in moviemaking, it ruins everything for everyone, and then you don't last long. It sucks when people have a crappy attitude. So when you show up on set, there's no reason why you should... Like, 'Oh, are you having a hard time living your dream? Is that tough for you today?' Like, come on and pull your head out.

The Parks and Rec veteran’s frustration is rooted in his belief that working in the film industry is a privilege and those who bring negative attitudes to the set are not only unprofessional but also ungrateful. Per the Peter Quill actor's comments, 20-year-old co-star Millie Bobby Brown is the opposite, as he couldn't say enough about her incredible work ethic and compassion for others. According to the Terminal List star, the Stranger Things actress exemplifies the kind of positive energy that helps elevate a production.

Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown worked closely together on The Electric State, which is set to premiere on Netflix in March 2025. The Enola Holmes actress plays Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating a world where sentient robots live in exile after a failed uprising. The Onward actor plays Keats, her companion, who's on a dangerous journey into the Exclusion Zone -- a desert area walled off from the rest of society.

The science fiction film also boasts an impressive cast, including Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, and Giancarlo Esposito. There are also voice performances from Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie and Brian Cox.

During the Comic Con panel, Chris Pratt couldn’t stop raving about his young co-star’s sweetness. He even revealed that she would spend her downtime organizing homes for rescue animals:

And she's just incredible. She was surrounded by all these animals. She's like, they would yell cut and she'd go to her home and she's finding a home for, like, some pygmy goat to be adopted and organizing a U-Haul full of pit bull puppies to be taken to Indiana. Like she has such a huge heart, such a love for animals.

The Passengers actor concluded by sharing that he and his colleague had become fast friends on set, joking, "You can't get rid of me. Sorry."

What we know about The Electric State is that it is an upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. With Joe and Anthony Russo at the helm, the film is expected to be one of Netflix’s most anticipated releases of 2025. Following its debut, the directors will likely shift their focus to their next major project, the upcoming Marvel movies Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.