Chris Pratt Gets Real About Hollywood Stars Who Have ‘Sh–ty Attitudes’ While Hyping Up Millie Bobby Brown's Work In Their Netflix Movie
According to the "Guardians" star, there are no excuses for a crappy attitude.
Chris Pratt is known for his laid-back charm and positive energy on and off screen. However, the Guardians of the Galaxy star made it clear just recently that he has no tolerance for negativity on set. While discussing his 2025 movie schedule release, Netflix's The Electric State, and hyping co-star Millie Bobby Brown, the Tomorrow War star shared his unfiltered thoughts on how Hollywood stars with bad attitudes can derail a production
The 45-year-old actor discussed his upcoming Netflix movie, directed by veteran Avengers filmmakers The Russo Brothers, during a panel at this year's New York Comic Con. Chris Pratt (via People), praised his co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, for her upbeat demeanor, contrasting her professionalism with the disruptive behavior he’s seen from others in Hollywood. He didn’t hold back, pointing out that a “shitty” attitude not only makes the experience miserable for everyone but can also be a career-ender. As the Super Mario Bros. Movie alum said:
The Parks and Rec veteran’s frustration is rooted in his belief that working in the film industry is a privilege and those who bring negative attitudes to the set are not only unprofessional but also ungrateful. Per the Peter Quill actor's comments, 20-year-old co-star Millie Bobby Brown is the opposite, as he couldn't say enough about her incredible work ethic and compassion for others. According to the Terminal List star, the Stranger Things actress exemplifies the kind of positive energy that helps elevate a production.
Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown worked closely together on The Electric State, which is set to premiere on Netflix in March 2025. The Enola Holmes actress plays Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating a world where sentient robots live in exile after a failed uprising. The Onward actor plays Keats, her companion, who's on a dangerous journey into the Exclusion Zone -- a desert area walled off from the rest of society.
The science fiction film also boasts an impressive cast, including Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, and Giancarlo Esposito. There are also voice performances from Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie and Brian Cox.
During the Comic Con panel, Chris Pratt couldn’t stop raving about his young co-star’s sweetness. He even revealed that she would spend her downtime organizing homes for rescue animals:
The Passengers actor concluded by sharing that he and his colleague had become fast friends on set, joking, "You can't get rid of me. Sorry."
What we know about The Electric State is that it is an upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. With Joe and Anthony Russo at the helm, the film is expected to be one of Netflix’s most anticipated releases of 2025. Following its debut, the directors will likely shift their focus to their next major project, the upcoming Marvel movies Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.
Chris Pratt's remarks underscore that success in Hollywood isn’t just about talent -- it’s about showing up with the right attitude. For him and many other industry veterans, professionalism is the key to longevity. And, if Pratt’s praise is any indication, Millie Bobby Brown’s career will soar well beyond the upcoming Stranger Things Season 5. And I can’t wait to see what’s next for her!
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.