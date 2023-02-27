The Electric State: What We Know About The Russo Brothers' Upcoming Netflix Movie What We Know

Over the course of the past decade, Anthony and Joe Russo, collectively known as the Russo Brothers, have gone from working on timeless comedies like Arrested Development and Community to directing two of the most successful movies of all time with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In the years since making some of the best Marvel movies , the Russos have turned their attention to adapting other high-profile projects like Cherry and The Gray Man, which featured MCU fan-favorites Tom Holland and Chris Evans, respectively.

And now they’re setting out to do that yet again with the upcoming Netflix movie, The Electric State.

If this is the first you’re hearing about the sci-fi adventure film starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, don’t worry, because we’re about to break down everything we know about the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation , including its release window, cast, and what we can expect to see in the very near future…

Netflix has yet to reveal an exact release date for The Electric State, but Variety reported in November 2022 that the latest high-profile project from the Russo Brothers will land on the platform at some point in 2024. Expect to hear more in the coming months, but while you wait, don’t forget to check out the 2023 Netflix movie schedule to get catch the big movies coming out, like Damsel, Extraction 2, and Rebel Moon.

Millie Bobby Brown And Chris Pratt Lead The Electric State’s Cast

Millie Bobby Brown has essentially become Netflix’s MVP over the course of the past seven years after making her big break as Eleven on Stranger Things, and she hasn’t really slowed down since. In recent years, Brown has led to movies in the evolving Enola Holmes franchise , and will soon lead the action adventure film Damsel. But that isn’t all, as Brown will also play the lead in The Electric State with her portrayal of Michelle, a young woman who embarks upon a cross-country trek to find her missing brother, according to Netflix’s Tudum website (opens in new tab).

Joining Brown on this adventure is Chris Pratt, who, according to Variety , is set to play a mysterious smuggler the young woman meets on her dangerous road trip. At the same time, the outlet reported that Giancarlo Esposito, Anthony Mackie, Billy Bob Thornton, Stanley Tucci, Ke Huy Quan, and Jason Alexander had all joined the cast of The Electric State . Deadline also reported that Jenny Slate and Brian Cox would appear in the upcoming sci-fi adventure film.

The Electric State Follows An Orphaned Teenager Exploring The American West In A Dystopian 1990s

Upon announcing that Netflix had landed the streaming rights for The Electric State in June 2022, Deadline described the movie as one that will follow an orphaned teenager named Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) as she traverses the American West in a retro-futuristic past in hopes of finding her long-lost younger brother. But she won’t be alone on this perilous journey through a vast wasteland, as Michelle will be joined by a “sweet but mysterious” robot and a drifter she meets along the way.

The Russo Brothers Hand-Picked Millie Bobby Brown For The Movie’s Lead Role

Millie Bobby Brown is no doubt one of the brightest stars in young Hollywood, and so it should come as no surprise that the Russo Brothers would hand-pick the Stranger Things star to lead their massive sci-fi adventure story . When asked about the Captain America: Civil War directors wanting to work with her on The Electric State during a 2022 interview with Collider , Brown said the feeling was mutual:

The fact that they were so dead-set on me playing her, just the fact that you... That trust in a director with an actor, it's really unheard of, and I don't really get to experience that very often. So the fact that they wanted me only made me want them even more. And to be able to have that opportunity to make this movie with them has been such an amazing experience, and it's just been a really good collaborative effort. It feels like I'm actually working with, I mean, real, real experienced, experienced team. Their team is incredible, the directors are amazing, obviously, and I've got an amazing cast to be alongside.

Brown, who has proven time and time again that she is more than capable of handling action, comedy, and drama without much effort, will surely be able to reach new heights when paired with the Russo Brothers as well as the movie’s all-star cast.

The Movie Is Based On Simon Stålenhag’s 2018 Graphic Novel Of The Same Name

Netflix has had a pretty decent track record with comic book adaptations , and the popular streaming service will look to keep that trend going with The Electric State, which is based on Simon Stålenhag’s 2018 graphic novel of the same name. When announcing the movie back in 2020, Deadline described the book as a “re-imagined low tech apocalyptic mid ‘90s vision of the American West” that featured “stunning visual artwork.”

The Electric State Will Be The Sixth Collaboration Between The Russo Brothers And Screenwriters Christopher Markus And Stephen McFeely

Including the yet-to-be-released The Electric State, The Russo Brothers have teamed up with the screenwriting team of Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely a total of six times over the course of the past decade. Since working together on Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014, they've created some of the best moments in the MCU , which translated into continued box office success in which each movie made more than the one before. Even after the Russos finished their work with the MCU, the foursome stuck together, crafting the 2022 Netflix action spectacle, The Gray Man.

Production On The Electric State Wrapped In February 2023

Though we don’t know exactly when The Electric State will land on Netflix, the movie has wrapped production on physical photography. In February 2023, the ABGO Films Instagram account shared a series of images showing the Russo Brothers and other members of the production team celebrating the conclusion of shooting along with the final clapperboard of the shoot.

There is still an undisclosed amount of post-production work to be completed in the months to come, so don’t count on seeing a trailer for The Electric State for quite some time.

