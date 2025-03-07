Chris Pratt Schooled Millie Bobby Brown On What It Was Like To Take A Polaroid 'Selfie' In The Nineties, And The Gen Xer In Me Feels So Old

News
By
published

I am so old.

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in The Electric State
(Image credit: Netflix)

In the new Netflix movie The Electric State we will see an alternate version of the 1990s where sentient robots have become common and a war between them and humanity has been waged. The actual 1990s were quite a bit different, I know I was there, but I’m not sure I realized quite how long ago they were until I saw Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown take a picture with a Polaroid camera.

In a new video on Instagram to promote The Electric State Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt compare the technology of the 1990s to today. Basically, that means comparing an entire table full of ‘90s electronics to a modern smartphone. It’s hilarious, but also much, like Chris Pratt, I am feeling very, very, old right now.

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

A photo posted by on

I am, according to Google, two years older than Chris Pratt, so I have a keen understanding of just what he’s dealing with in this video. We didn’t have the word “selfie” at the time, but we took pictures of ourselves with a camera. The process was usually awkward, but more importantly, you could never be entirely sure you had the camera aimed just right, and if you missed the shot, you wasted your limited amount of film.

And while I totally get that things like the Walkman or the answering machine are not in common usage anymore, what really blows me away and makes me realize how much time has passed is that Millie Bobby Brown doesn’t even know what they are. I would think that they had enough of a cultural footprint to be recognizable, but apparently not. I mean, didn't Millie Bobby Brown see the Guardians of the Galaxy movies? Chris Pratt knows the Walkman well.

There are some great '90s movies that have survived the test of time that one would expect a lot of people to have seen even if they didn't live through the decade. A bunch of these things were also around in the '80s and you'd think being a member of the Stranger Things cast would have also exposed her to some of this.

Still, it’s good that the younger generations understand the pain that we had to go through. Having to fast-forward or rewind a cassette tape in order to listen to your favorite song was just as terrible as it seems. We hated it at the time, we just didn’t know there was another option. The invention of the compact disc, never mind streaming, was a game changer in itself.

My favorite bit has to be Chris Pratt comparing an answering machine's outgoing message to Instagram because, in the era before social media, it was one of the few ways one could entertain and self-express in a public fashion. I had never made that connection, but I absolutely understand it now.

The Electric State promises to be a strange combination of ‘90s nostalgia combined with advanced technology that not only didn’t exist then but doesn’t exist today. It should be fun, even if it may also make some members of the audience feel absolutely ancient.

The Electric State is available with a Netflix subscription starting March 14.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Alan Rickman and Maggie Smith looking shocked in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince

It's All Happening: The Harry Potter Series Has Frontrunners For Snape And McGonagall, And I Could Not Be More Excited
Alan Cumming in the Season 3 finale of The Traitors

The Traitors Season 3 Finale Was Stunning After Meh Game Play Last Season, But I Still Can't Believe One Contestant Won
Michael Fassbender leans in front of the London skyline while wearing sunglasses and a suit in Black Bag.

Black Bag Review: I’ve Fallen Hard For Steven Soderbergh’s Sexy And Surprisingly Fun Play On The Spy Game
See more latest
Most Popular
Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes wearing tuxedo at gala in Thunderbolts*
Why We Should Stop Comparing Thunderbolts* To The Suicide Squad, According To Sebastian Stan
Carrie Underwood for American Idol.
I'm Loving This Sweet Memento Carrie Underwood Kept From Her First American Idol Run
People posing in the NBA lounge
I Watched An NBA Game With My Meta Quest 3, And There Are 3 Things I Loved And 1 I Didn't
Beast Boy meeting voice actor Greg Cipes in Teen Titans Go!
Teen Titans And TMNT Voice Actor Greg Cipes Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis By Channeling One Of His Beloved Characters
Alan Rickman and Maggie Smith looking shocked in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince
It's All Happening: The Harry Potter Series Has Frontrunners For Snape And McGonagall, And I Could Not Be More Excited
Glen Powell&#039;s Tyler talking to Kate about their crews in Twisters
‘Let’s Keep It Sexy.’ Glen Powell Suits Up, Shouts Out The Stylist Who’s Gotten Him Through Big Milestone Year Including Twisters And Hit Man
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest talking to camera in Wheel of Fortune promo
Vanna White Knows Ryan Seacrest Taking 'Over' Wheel Of Fortune Has Been An Adjustment, But She Wants Fans To Know She's Still Seeing Pat Sajak
Pierce Brosnan smirks in the middle of a crowded party in Tomorrow Never Dies.
One Big Change I’m Honestly Excited James Bond Can Make Now That Barbara Broccoli’s Stepped Down And Amazon’s In Charge
Split image of Hulk Hogan and John Cena in the WWE
After John Cena's Shocking Heel Turn In WWE, Hulk Hogan Shared His Thoughts And Makes A Big Prediction For WrestleMania
Tatiana Maslany on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Got Real About The Series' Negative Reactions, And How Its Creator Just 'Knew That Was Going To Happen'