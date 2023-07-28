With Claire Foy And Olivia Colman Allegedly Set To Return As Queen Elizabeth On The Crown, The Internet Had Some A+ Multiverse References

The Crown is one of Netflix’s best binge-worthy shows. It tells the story of the royal family throughout the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. It changes its cast every few seasons, with different actors portraying the protagonists to represent the passing of time as the royal family ages. So far, three actors have portrayed The Queen on the series: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and most recently Imelda Staunton. Recent rumors indicate that Season 6 of The Crown is set to feature all three actresses reprising their role as the Queen, and fans of the show have had some hilarious multiversal reactions to it.

According to a report by The Sun, the upcoming sixth season of the Netflix drama will allegedly find a way to incorporate all the actresses and their creative portrayals of England’s longest-reigning monarch. How the show will find a way to feature all of them is still up for debate, and Netflix hasn't confirmed this rumor. However, the news has prompted funny memes about The Crown becoming a multiversal story. One fan found the idea of the three actresses on screen together as the drama’s version of Marvel’s Multiverse of Madness:

Not Queen Elizabeth in the Multiverse of Madness omg 😭 https://t.co/QnV0p7kE7JJune 10, 2023 See more

Another fan Tweeted a hilarious pun on Marvel’s animated multiverse-centered story, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It’s so clever, I wish I thought of it myself.

Spider-Ma’am: Into the Spiderverse https://t.co/YWJwhga2J6June 10, 2023 See more

Additional fans couldn’t help but make more Spider-Man references, likening the idea to Spider-Man: No Way Home when all the different Spider-Man actors reunited on screen together to fight a common enemy. I don’t know what the common enemy would be in this case but this would be hysterical.

Queen Elizabeth: No Way Home https://t.co/s4evkKEup1 pic.twitter.com/9rxbHLurCfJune 11, 2023 See more

One fan suggested that instead of The Crown approaching the crossover like a multiverse, it should be more like Back to the Future.

It’s your kids Your Majesty! Something’s gotta be done about your kids! https://t.co/BlRwk0oIcB pic.twitter.com/0ibueKmbCZJune 10, 2023 See more

Fans also made time travel references, with one likening it to a Doctor Who moment where one Doctor appears on a monitor to talk to other Doctors. One even suggested Helen Mirren should be included since she played Queen Elizabeth II in 2006’s The Queen. They said in a tweet:

If Helen Mirren doesn't turn up on a monitor filmed from her shed and scolds the rest I'm not interested.

Another viewer picked up on the same Doctor Who reference. The Crown already has Doctor Who connections with the inclusion of Matt Smith in the first two seasons, so anything is possible.

Is it like a Doctor Who special where the different regenerations meet? https://t.co/eASrnQN4w3June 10, 2023 See more

These are all incredibly funny suggestions, even if they are unlikely. I doubt The Crown will take a multiversal or time travel angle, but I could see how the actors could come back in the form of a flashback or a dream sequence. If Colman and Foy return, I wonder what that means for Matt Smith, Tobias Menzies, and Jonathan Pryce, who portrayed Prince Phillip in different seasons of the Emmy-winning series? There are other beloved actors I think audiences would love to see again like Josh O’Connor and Vanessa Kirby. Who knows what turn the latest season will take, but it seems like the fans are full of ideas.

Fans will have to wait until the fall to know for sure what Season 6 of The Crown will entail. It’s a long time coming, with many storylines yet to be explored. In the meantime, Netflix subscribers can revisit the previous seasons of The Crown ahead of the new installment. For more information on other much-anticipated shows returning to the streamer later this year, make sure to consult our 2023 Netflix TV premiere schedule.