The Crown Season 6: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Last Season

Since its debut in 2016, The Crown has been one of the most popular shows among Netflix subscribers as well as one of the streaming service’s most expensive series, and during that time, it has won countless awards, including multiple Emmys, Golden Globes, BAFTAS, and others. But, all good things must come to an end at some point, and such is the fate for the sprawling Netflix drama centering on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch who passed away after 70 years atop the throne.

Although the final chapter in Netflix’s controversial royal drama has yet to receive a release date and some details are not yet worked out, there is still quite a bit of information we know about The Crown Season 6, including its cast, how the show will handle one of the biggest news events of the 1990s, and so much more. Let’s break it all down now…

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Crown Season 6 Will See The End Of The Royal Drama

Despite a short span of time when The Crown creator Peter Morgan toyed with the idea ending the show following its fifth season, the plan all along has been for the expansive Netflix drama series to run for six seasons. That being said, as confirmed by Deadline way back in July 2020 (before Season 4 had even aired), The Crown Season 6 will be the end of the road for the fan-favorite show, which will see Imelda Staunton conclude the saga surrounding the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

No release date has been announced at this point, but if the show continues the same pattern it has followed throughout its run, we can expect to see The Crown and its final chapter at some point in November 2023.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Main Players On The Crown Cast Will Return For The Sixth Season

The first two seasons of The Crown saw the likes of Claire Foy and Matt Smith take on the roles of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, respectively, with Seasons 3 and 4 featuring Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies taking over as slightly older versions of the heads of the royal family. That trend will continue for the final chapter of the captivating saga, with the main players of The Crown Season 5 cast returning for a second, and final go.

In a series of posts made by the official The Crown Facebook page in August 2020, it was confirmed that Imelda Staunton would be playing Queen Elizabeth II in the final two seasons of the series, with Jonathan Pryce portraying Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville taking on the role of Princess Margaret (she was previously portrayed by Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter). The account later confirmed that Elizabeth Debicki would be playing Princess Diana in the final two seasons. According to EW, Dominic West will also be back for the final season as Prince Charles (previously portrayed by Josh O’Connor in the show’s third and fourth seasons), despite initially turning down the role.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Crown Suspended Production In Honor Of Queen Elizabeth II After Her Death

The real life death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 impacted nearly every facet of life throughout the United Kingdom, as millions mourned the loss of the only monarch they had known throughout their lives and the British government began planning her funeral and everything surrounding it. As the world began to prepare for the funeral and think about the queen’s impact on society, the powers that be behind The Crown elected to temporarily suspend production of the sixth and final season.

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Variety reported that the production was likely to be paused during the official mourning period, but nothing was yet made official. That halt was announced not long after, when a source confirmed to the outlet that everything would temporarily be put on hold until the monarch’s funeral had concluded.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Moment Of Princess Diana’s Fatal Car Crash Will Not Be Filmed In The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6 is set to include one of the most well-known and trying times for the royal family when it airs in the near future: the August 1997 death of Princess Diana. Although the fateful car crash that claimed the Princess of Wales' life (as well as that of her partner Dodi Fayed) will be featured in some way throughout the final season, the moment of the accident will not be filmed for the show.

In October 2022, just weeks before The Crown Season 5 premiered, Deadline “independently confirmed” the collision would not be re-created in any way for the final season. This came just days after The Sun published a story about several members of the crew feeling uneasy about the show recreating Diana’s final days in Paris before the tragic accident, though Netflix told the publication that “the exact moment of the crash will not be shown.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

Princess Diana’s Death And Funeral Are Being Handled With ‘Sensitivity’ On The Crown Season 6

The Crown is no stranger when it comes to controversy, especially with the most recent season earning harsh words following the release of its trailer in October 2022. And it seems like the controversies will only continue, especially with the subject matter of the show’s sixth and final season. But Elizabeth Debicki, who’s playing Princess Diana, didn’t sound all that worried about it all during an interview with EW, where she explained how the cast and crew are handling Princess Diana’s death, funeral, and other aspects:

Peter [Morgan] and the entire crew of this job do their utmost to really handle everything with such sensitivity and truth and complexity, as do actors. The amount of research and care and conversations and dialogue that happen over, from a viewer's perspective, something probably that you would never ever notice is just immense. From that very first meeting [with] Peter, I knew that I'd entered into this space where this was taken seriously [in] a deeply caring way. So that's my experience of the show.

Debicki’s co-star, Dominic West, explained later on in the profile that he isn’t taking Princess Diana’s death lightly, saying he has “a heavy, heavy responsibility to get it right.”

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Prince William And Kate Middleton Will Be Portrayed In The Crown’s Final Season

There has been no confirmation as to how far The Crown Season 6 will go with its story, but several early casting decisions could help make sense of the scope of the show’s final chapter. In September 2022, Deadline reported that actors had been cast to take on the roles of Prince William and his eventual wife, Kate Middleton. According to the outlet, Rufus Kampa will play the teenage version of the future King of England, while Ed McVey will take on the monarch’s early adult years. Meg Bellamy will be taking on the role of a younger Middleton.

If the roles of a teenage and young adult Prince William and Kate Middleton are any indication, The Crown should go through at least the early 2000s. This means events like the Golden Jubilee of Elizabeth II, the death of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and passing of Princess Margaret, all of which happened in 2002, could be depicted.

Expect to hear much more about The Crown Season 6 in the coming weeks and months before it hopefully lands somewhere on the 2023 TV schedule. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out The Crown Season 5 and other remaining 2022 premiere dates.

Stream The Crown on Netflix. (opens in new tab)