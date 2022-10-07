Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: 6 Things To Know Before You Watch The Netflix Docuseries

Just two weeks after Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story made its debut and became a massive hit with Netflix subscribers, the popular streaming service has dropped another series based on the “Milwaukee Cannibal.” But unlike the dramatic series starring Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer who murdered and dismembered 18 victims, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is a true crime docuseries featuring interviews with those who covered the case, worked on Dahmer’s defense, and the convicted killer himself.

Whether you are on the fence about dedicating a few more hours to such a sinister topic and terrifying case, or don’t really know much about it, we have put together a list of a few things everyone should know about the 2022 Netflix series. Here are 6 things to know about Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes before you watch.

Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes Explores The Serial Killer’s Life And Crimes

Similar to the true crime show that dramatized a lot of the actions that led to the killer’s reputation, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes explores his life and crimes. The documentary series uses a combination of interviews with those involved with the case as well as a series of recordings of Dahmer himself speaking following his July 22, 1991 arrest at his Milwaukee, Wisconsin, apartment.

The Docuseries Contains Three Episodes Focusing On Different Aspects Of The Case

But unlike Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story with its 10 episodes, the new docuseries contains only three chapters. Each episode of Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes focuses on a different aspect of the killer’s crimes. The first dives into his arrest and a general overview of the murders he committed, the second focuses on his pattern of targeting members of Milwaukee’s gay community, and the finale touches on the police response, or lack thereof, to his earlier crimes that still affects local residents 31 years later.



The Series Provides Insight Into Some Of The Major Scenes From Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Releasing Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes when Ryan Murphy’s true crime series is still high up on the Netflix Top 10 was a great move by the streaming service for a multitude of reasons. One of the biggest is the fact that the new docuseries provides a great deal of insight into some of the major scenes from Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and really helps you separate fact from fiction.

As The Name Implies, Conversations With A Killer Features Extensive Interviews With Jeffrey Dahmer

Very similar to the 2022 documentary series about John Wayne Gacy, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes includes extensive interviews conducted with the late serial killer following his arrest. A combination of interrogations and conversations with his legal team make up the brunt of the audio, which is accompanied with dramatic reenactments of Dahmer in custody.



Dahmer’s Defense Team, Police, And Reporters Are Interviewed Throughout

In addition to hearing Dahmer speak in his own words, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes also includes interviews with members of his defense team, the police who investigated the crimes, and reporters who covered it. In the first episode, two reporters go into great detail about the night of Dahmer’s arrest, with one sharing details of how the killer’s apartment looked while the other discussed writing the front-page story that would forever change the city of Milwaukee.

Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes Is Rated TV-MA For Disturbing Images And References To Sexual Violence

It should be noted that Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is rated TV-MA, and it really earns that restrictive rating. In addition to discussing Dahmer’s heinous crimes, the docuseries also touches on sexual violence and other disturbing topics.

If all of this sounds interesting to you, then give Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes a watch. But remember, you need a Netflix Subscription to watch.

