Criminal Minds Exclusive Clip: Prentiss Reveals Plan To Recruit Jason Gideon's Ex, So Will Felicity Huffman's Character Be The Missing Link To Gold Star?

Criminal Minds: Evolution didn't lose any momentum over the break from the first season to the second, which premiered in June of the 2024 TV schedule for Paramount+ subscribers. The seventh episode, called "Piranha," will air on July 11, and CinemaBlend's exclusive new episode clip reveals Prentiss' plan for Tyler that will bring Felicity Huffman into the mix as Jason Gideon's ex-wife.

The tie to Jason Gideon creates yet another connection between the modern seasons of Criminal Minds to the earliest days on CBS, and it's already clear that Dr. Jill Gideon is going to have an important part to play on Evolution, if Prentiss' comments are any indication. Could she be the missing link that the BAU needs? Take a look below and see for yourself:

While Felicity Huffman's casting as biological psychologist Jill Gideon was announced more than two months before Season 2 of Evolution (or Season 17 of Criminal Minds overall) premiered, the clip sheds light on why this character could be the missing link that the BAU needs to finally uncover the Gold Star program.

Via the conversation with Tyler, Prentiss gives a nice summary of Gideon from the early days of Criminal Minds for any fans needing a refresher before establishing why Jill could be the key to getting to the bottom of Gold Star and letting the BAU cut ties with Voit, who has been reveling in his power over the team.

Apparently, Jill's role as a silent partner in starting the BAU makes it likely that she helped write the paper that may have inspired the creation of Gold Star. Rossi connected the dots about the paper in the previous episode, and now Prentiss apparently needs Tyler's "certain skillset that can be very persuasive" to help recruit Jill. Hopefully Prentiss not dropping too many details won't worsen his trust issues this season!

While fans will have to stream "Piranha" as the newest installment of Criminal Minds: Evolution for all the answers, the episode will also feature the BAU on the hunt for a twisted UnSub operating in Washington D.C. while Voit uses his lawyer. As for Rossi, he and Prentiss will comb through the history of the BAU to see if there are any other ties to Gold Star. How Felicity Huffman's Jill Gideon fits into the story remains to be seen!

Every episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution so far is currently available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, and you can check out the newest episode starting on July 11. The show has already been renewed for a third season on the streamer, after Aisha Tyler told us about how the experience of creating Criminal Minds for Paramount+ has been "dazzling."

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Only time will tell if a third season will open the door for Spencer Reid to appear in a more significant way than the Easter Egg earlier in Season 2 and whether the BAU will be able to close the case on Voit, so be sure not to miss an episode!