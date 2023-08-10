Mike Flanagan's The Fall Of The House Of Usher Finally Has A Netflix Release Date, And It's Perfectly Timed For Spooky Season

When it comes to the perfect atmospheric, spine-tingling horror for the Halloween season, one name rises to the top like a phantom from the depths: Mike Flanagan. He's the mastermind behind Netflix's most talked-about and best-performing supernatural tales of recent years, The Haunting of Hill House , The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass . The Oculus director has established himself as the go-to director for small-screen horror that's as poignant as it is petrifying through these projects, and his latest eerie endeavor, an adaptation of Edgar Alan Poe’s The Fall Of The House Of Usher , finally has a release date and its perfectly timed for spooky season binging.

Drawing inspiration from several Poe stories, Flanagan is presenting House of Usher as his latest and last series with Netflix. This unique venture from Intrepid Pictures amalgamates various works of Poe. Excitingly, Netflix has revealed that the series will debut on October 12, 2023. They also decided to grace eager horror fans with a little teaser of what's to come by dropping some chilling First Look photos on their Twitter too, which included four images including this one of Rahul Kohli looking extra spooked:

(Image credit: Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023)

What we know about The Fall of The House of Usher is that the series will be 8-episodes, and it will dive into the dark world of the Usher siblings, Roderick and Madeline, who have transformed Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into a beacon of luxury and dominance. However, skeletons from their closet resurface when a haunting figure from their past starts targeting the Usher heirs.

The star-studded cast boasts familiar names and constant collaborators of the Hush director, such as Carla Gugino (known for Gerald’s Game and The Haunting of Hill House), Mary McDonnell (from Scream 4), Carl Lumbly (of Doctor Sleep), and the legendary Mark Hamill. Notably, Bruce Greenwood, another face from Gerald’s Game, will be portraying Roderick Usher, replacing Frank Langella after he was fired for alleged inappropriate onset behavior .

During a chat with Tudum.com, Carla Gugino gave a sneak peek of the show and her character. The actress teased that the series is entirely different than other Flanagan projects . She told the outlet:

It’s batshit crazy in the best possible way. It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul. There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that. You could say she’s [her character Verna] the executor of fate or the executor of karma.

With October 12 not too far away, fans of Flanagan’s past series should be gearing up for what promises to be another tour de force from the horror filmmaker. The Fall Of The House Of Usher has all the ingredients to become Netflix's next big horror sensation.