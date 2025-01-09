'Devoid Of Any Character': Critics Have Harsh Reactions To Dick Wolf’s New Streaming Drama On Call, But Will That Stop It From Running 10 Seasons?
Dick Wolf is well-known for several successful procedural dramas that continue to dominate the 2025 TV schedule, like the Law & Order franchise and the One Chicago shows. For his latest creation — On Call, which is available to stream January 9 with an Amazon Prime Video subscription — he’ll be tackling that genre in half-hour episodes for the first time. Will Wolf’s first foray into the streaming world be as good to him as network television has been? Critics have some pretty harsh reactions after seeing all eight episodes of On Call Season 1, but I don't necessarily think that's enough to stop the Dick Wolf Entertainment train.
On Call stars Troian Bellisario as Long Beach PD training officer Traci Harmon, who is grieving the loss of a fellow officer as she trains recruits including her new partner Alex Diaz (Brandon Larracuente). Fans of other Dick Wolf projects might be excited to see a familiar face, as the trailer showed a surprise appearance from Chicago Fire star Monica Raymund. As for what else to expect from the new show, The Wrap’s Thelma Adams says viewers shouldn’t look for a huge shift away from the familiar formula, writing:
THR’s Angie Han is just glad the episodes clock in at under 30 minutes, because “at no point” does On Call justify the longer runtime of other procedurals. The writing shows little curiosity — even after all eight episodes — about the characters or the world they inhabit. The critic says:
Isabella Soares of Collider gives the series a 6 out of 10, writing that the chemistry between Harmon and Diaz is enjoyable, and the use of bodycam footage and other unique camerawork make for exhilarating action sequences. However, as other critics have said, the show fails to go deep enough to inspire potential bingers to click on the next episode. In Soares’ words:
Alistair Ryder of Looper’s response to On Call is a bit harsher, as the critic rates the series just 3 out of 10. Ryder calls watching the series “less fun than getting arrested” and says with its cliche-ridden storytelling and uninteresting characters, the only positive to this show is that it will inspire you to revisit better cop shows. Ryder continues:
Aramide Tinubu of Variety blames the half-hour runtime for why the characters — both main and supporting — are not developed and lack robust dialogue. While the body camerawork seems unique at first, it becomes overused as the series goes on and never serves to push the narrative forward. Tinubu concludes:
It sounds like On Call might have been able to use that extra half-hour in order to develop the characters more or dig deeper into some of the issues portrayed, but with the way Dick Wolf’s series have connected with viewers so well over the years, I wouldn’t be surprised to find that there’s an audience for these quick bites of fictionalized police work.
If you want to check out On Call, all eight episodes can be streamed now on Amazon Prime Video, one of the best streaming services to subscribe to.
