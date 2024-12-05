A Chicago Fire Vet Was Revealed In First Trailer For Dick Wolf's New Streaming Show, And I'm Shocked

When On Call debuts for streaming audiences with Amazon Prime subscription , fans will quickly realize this is a totally different kind of cop drama from what Dick Wolf fans are used to seeing in his other creations like the Law & Order franchise, the One Chicago shows, or CBS’ FBI dramas. But it looks like fans will get to see at least one familiar face from those worlds when it hits the 2025 TV schedule, as the new series’ first trailer has revealed a former Chicago Fire star is part of the cast.

On Call centers on veteran Long Beach police officer Traci Harmon (portrayed by Pretty LIttle Liars vet Troian Bellisario) who deals with the loss of a fellow officer while also struggling with training the next line of recruits. One such rookie is Alex Diaz, as played by The Good Doctor’s Brandon Larracuente; his initially optimistic approach will be challenged as he fully realizes just what he’s up against.

Such job stressors are on display in the show’s first trailer, which also features the surprise reveal that Chicago Fire and Hightown alum Monica Raymund is part of the recurring cast that also includes fellow primetime mainstays Lori Loughlin and Erik La Salle. Raymund famously portrayed Gabriela Dawson for years on the NBC hit before leaving after Season 6 and taking on Starz’s then-new drama . She later returned to Chicago Fire for guest spots in Seasons 7 and 8, and it seems clear her relationship with Dick Wolf remains intact.

While we're still unclear who she'll be playing, here's the first look at Raymund's On Call character:

Hopefully we’ll get some more information about her character soon, and maybe some clarification on whether or not Raymund’s new character exists in the same universe as Dawson. Stranger things have occurred in these shows.

Elsewhere in the cast, Lori Loughlin is portraying Lieutenant Bishop in On Call, and it’ll serve as her first major TV role in the aftermath of the college admission scandal. Not that she’s been completely absent otherwise, as she reprised the role of When Calls the Heart’s Abigail Stanton in a couple of episodes of Hallmark’s When Hope Calls, as well as a stellar fun-poking cameo in Curb Your Enthusiasm’s final season, on top of a return for Blue Bloods ’ final season .

Meanwhile, Erik La Salle is making his first major TV return since portraying ER’s Dr. Peter Benton for eight seasons. For On Call, he’ll be playing Sergeant Lasman, but will also serve as an executive producer, as well as a director for select episodes. And let’s not forget Tulsa King’s Rich Ting co-starring as Sergeant Koyama.

Check out the first trailer below to get a look at the full cast in action.

On Call - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Co-created by Tim Walsh and Elliot Wolf, On Call will release its entire eight-episode first season on Prime Video on Thursday, January 9.