Critics Have Seen Jake Gyllenhaal’s Presumed Innocent, And They’ve Reached A Verdict On The Streaming Legal Thriller Series
Apple TV+ miniseries premieres June 12.
It’s the year of the remake for Jake Gyllenhaal, who starred in the updated version of the ‘80s classic Road House earlier in 2024 and now will take on a role previously played by Harrison Ford more than 30 years ago. The new project — Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent — also shows an evolution in the actor’s career, as the legal thriller will serve as his Gyllenhaal’s first major TV role. Critics have had the opportunity to screen the first seven episodes of the eight-part miniseries, which premieres on June 12, and the verdict on the new David E. Kelley project is overwhelmingly positive.
Presumed Innocent is a remake of the 1990 movie starring Harrison Ford, but it’s also an adaptation of the novel of the same name. Jake Gyllenhaal will play Chicago prosecutor Rusty Sabich, who becomes the primary suspect in the murder of one of his colleagues. He must go to extreme lengths to prove he didn’t do it. Aramide Tinubu of Variety credits Gyllenhaal’s performance in making Presumed Innocent “one of the best legal thrillers to arrive on television in years.” Tinubu continues:
Emma Kiely of Collider agrees the performances are stellar, and she points out that knowing how the movie ended does not ruin the experience of watching the series. (Critics did not see the final episode of Presumed Innocent and do not know how or if the ending differs in this miniseries.) Kiely calls it “one of the standout television shows of the year,” rating the series a 9 out of 10:
Akos Peterbencze of Looper gives it a 7.5 out of 10, also crediting the actors — the supporting cast is just as impressive as Jake Gyllenhaal, if not more, the critic says — as well as the gripping, suspenseful atmosphere and some wild cliffhangers to keep audiences intrigued. It can therefore be forgiven for a somewhat slow first episode and a few clichés. Peterbencze writes:
Dave Nemetz of TVLine grades the Apple TV+ series an A-, saying that a courtroom thriller from David E. Kelley is already must-watch material, before you even throw in its impressive cast. Presumed Innocent is sleek and riveting, Nemetz says:
Lauren Milici of GamesRadar agrees with the above assessments as far as the performances given, though the critic thinks some parts are a bit underdeveloped, particularly when it comes to the character of Carolyn (Renate Reinsve). Milici rates the series 3 out of 5 stars, writing:
If you’re a fan of Jake Gyllenhaal, David E. Kelley or just twisty legal dramas in general, Presumed Innocent sounds like a series you might want to fire up the Apple TV+ subscription for. The first two episodes will be available to stream on June 12, with one episode dropping each Wednesday thereafter. Also be sure to see what other shows are premiering soon with our 2024 TV schedule.
