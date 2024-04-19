Critics Have Seen Lily Gladstone's Killers Of The Flower Moon Follow-Up. What They're Saying About Under The Bridge
The Oscar nominee stars in a new Hulu miniseries.
Lily Gladstone took moviegoers by storm with her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, becoming the first Indigenous American in Academy Awards history to be nominated for Best Actress. Everyone who’s excited to see what she does next is in luck, because her next project is already here. The first two episodes of Under the Bridge, a true crime drama, can be streamed now with a Hulu subscription, and critics who have screened the entire eight-episode series are here to weigh in with their thoughts on Gladstone’s performance.
Alongside Lily Gladstone — who plays officer Cam Bentland — Under the Bridge stars Riley Keough as Rebecca Godfrey (the author of the book the series is based on), as they investigate the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk. Hoai-Tran Bui of Inverse says Gladstone is the strongest aspect of the series, proving that she is one of our greatest contemporary screen presences. The critic continues:
Aramide Tinubu of Variety says Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough anchor the series that is ultimately about longing, otherness, race and the frailties of community. Tinubu continues:
Ben Travers of IndieWire agrees that Lily Gladstone carries the show, as she embodies the exhaustion that Cam feels in her hometown and with the case. It’s too bad she’s not at the center of the story, the critic says. He grades the miniseries a B-, writing:
Judy Berman of Time magazine also praises Lily Gladstone’s performance as Cam, a character concealing a lifetime’s worth of anger. Under the Bridge is more than just another dead-girl show, the critic says, despite a few cringe-worthy moments in the script. Berman writes:
Laura Miller of Slate even says the series is the rare adaptation that is richer than its source material, writing:
It sounds like those looking forward to seeing Lily Gladstone in a new role won’t be disappointed, as many critics are calling her portrayal of the Canadian police officer one of the highlights of the dramatized true crime story. Under the Bridge holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 83%, with a 75% audience score after two episodes.
You can stream new episodes each Wednesday on Hulu, and be sure to check out our 2024 TV schedule to see what other premieres are coming soon.
